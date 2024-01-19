With only a day remaining before UFC 297, the MMA world is buzzing with interviews and media events, where each fighter is leaving a mark of their own - Sean Strickland more than anyone. However, there are some other updates worth catching up with also.

See here for some of the top and most exciting news from the day.

#3 Conor McGregor collaborates with BKFC

Conor McGregor's Forged Irish Stout is now the new Official Stout Partner of the BKFC. The promotion and the company collectively shared the news in a press release published on EIN Presswire.

In a statement on the partnership, McGregor said:

"Every BKFC fight is seriously entertaining. Five action-packed two-minute rounds. And no gloves! Women and Men put their bodies on the line. If you are a combat sports fan, you must be watching the BKFC while drinking the world's creamiest stout, Forged Irish Stout! We are both in hyper-growth mode, and I am excited to see where this partnership takes us."

BKFC founder and CEO Dave Feldman said he was "looking forward to a great partnership" with the UFC star.

#2 UFC 297 fighters tell Nina-Marie Daniele their craziest DM requests

Ever since OnlyF*ns became popular, it has become commonplace for fans to make bizarre requests or even demands that breach the online code of conduct.

In a recent interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, some of the UFC 297 fighters revealed the craziest DMs they have received. Polyana Viana said someone wanted her to "kick his b*lls". Another fan wanted to see Mayra Bueno Silva's feet, which surprised her because she believes her feet are "very, very ugly."

#1 Dana White reacts to Saudi Arabia postponement reports

It was recently reported by Ariel Helwani that UFC's planned Saudi Arabia event on March 2 was pushed back to June. As a reason for the delay, Helwani suggested that the Saudi Arabian authorities were not happy with the card that was pitched.

Dana White told Aaron Bronsteter of Sportsnet that the card was indeed postponed, but the rest of the report was "bullsh*t".

"We moved the card, and I know there’s been a lot of talk about that the card wasn’t good enough. We never even proposed a card to them. We didn’t tell Saudi Arabia about one fight so that’s all bulls**t... So it was our first fight ever in Saudi Arabia, and a couple of fights that we wanted to line up, they weren’t ready to go so we pushed the card back because we’re going to deliver."

