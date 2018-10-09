UFC 229: McGregor Drops Six Places in UFC Rankings

You Win or You Learn.

What's the story?

After his UFC 229 defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov, the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor has taken a significant drop down the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings.

UFC's only remaining "Double Champ" Daniel Cormier leads the list pound for pound No.1. followed by the undisputed lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In case you didn't know...

Khabib Nurmagomedov completely dominated Conor McGregor on the ground, and on the feet, and submitted him with a super-tight RNC (rear naked choke) in their historic fight on Saturday Night. The Dagestani jumped the cage after his first successful title defense against the biggest star in the sport, McGregor, and attacked his teammate Dillon Danis.

Today, we spoke about the loss.



Tomorrow, we start speaking about the next win.



The war goes on. pic.twitter.com/JiCnuys0eU — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) October 9, 2018

McGregor got sucker punched by Khabib’s teammate who found his way into the octagon. During this chaos, two of Khabib’s training partners and UFC fighters Islam Makhachev and Zubaira Tukhugov got into the octagon and began to punch the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor, who was still recovering from Khabib's mauling.

Three individuals were arrested for causing the brawl, according to UFC president Dana White, but were released when McGregor declined to press charges.

The heart of the matter

In the new rankings released by UFC, McGregor and Khabib have now switched positions, the Irishman dropped six places to No. 8 and the Undisputed Russian moved up to No. 2.

The top two spots are now occupied by fighters from the American Kickboxing Academy as Khabib sits just below light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier. The Dagestani legend has got one of the most remarkable professional records in MMA by beating McGregor in UFC 229 and improving his record to 27-0 as a pro.

What's next?

Conor McGregor is clearly looking for a rematch, but it remains to be seen what exactly happens to Khabib and whether he is stripped of his title.

With Tony Ferguson also in the picture after his victory against Anthony Pettis, McGregor might have to wait for a while for his title shot.