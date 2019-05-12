UFC 237 Results: New champion crowned after piledriver finish, fight stopped due to a horrific injury

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 238 // 12 May 2019, 11:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC didn't disappoint the Brazilian fans.

UFC 237 is finally in the books. The event took place at the Rio Olympic Stadium in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and was headlined by an incredible Women's Strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade.

With two of the greatest Brazilian fighters of all time in Jose Aldo and Anderson Silva also featured on the main card, UFC 237 was never expected to disappoint.

However, there were a few shockers along the way. Here are the results and highlights of UFC 237:

UFC 237 Results (Prelim)

Ryan Spann def. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira via KO (punches) (Round 1, 2:07)

Thiago Moises def. Kurt Holobaugh via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Warlley Alves def. Sergio Moraes via KO (Punch) (Round 3, 4:13)

Clay Guida def. B.J. Penn via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Luana Carolina def. Priscila Cachoeira via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)

Raoni Barcelos def. Carlos Huachin via TKO (elbows and punches) (Round 2, 4:49)

Advertisement

Viviane Araujo def. Talita Bernardo via KO (punch) (Round 2, 0:48)

UFC 237 Results (Main Card)

#1. Irene Aldana (9-4-0) vs. Beth Correia (10-3-1) (Women's Bantamweight)

Former Women's Bantamweight title contender Beth Correia had not tasted victory in two of her previous fights as she lost one and drew the other. In contrast, Irene Aldana was coming off two wins against Talita Bernardo and Lucie Pudilová respectively.

Aldana used her reach well to land the jabs on Correia. Aldana was the aggressor as she connected with some shots despite getting tagged. Aldana took the first round owing to better striking and more volume.

Correia looked much better in the second round as her combinations, leg kicks and the corresponding punches began to connect. The Brazilian event attempted a takedown, which got stuffed. While Irene also had her moments, Correia took the second round.

The third round began and Correia continued with her pressurizing stance. She was getting the better of the stand-up exchanges, however, Correia got caught in an armbar in the third minute of the final round and was left with no option but to tap out.

Result: Irene Aldana def. Beth Correia via submission (Armbar) (Round 3, 3:24)

I thought Jessica Andrade broke Rose Namajunas neck when I saw this#UFC237 pic.twitter.com/EUgONceRne — Christian Hall (@SpazzLion) May 12, 2019

1 / 5 NEXT