Preview - UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer

UFC 250 will be headlined by Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer in a Women's Featherweight Title bout.

Here is the needed info in regards to UFC 250 and details to catch up with the PPV in India.

Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer will headline UFC 250

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is set for its return in pay-per-view form for this weekend's UFC 250 which is set to take place inside the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 250 is set to feature a Women's Featherweight Championship fight in the main event, with Amanda Nunes defending her 145-pound title for the very first time against Canada's Felicia Spencer.

Having won the title at UFC 232 by defeating Cris Cyborg, Nunes will be looking to make history as she is set to become the first fighter to successfully defend two world titles across two different weight classes.

The co-main event will feature the returning Cody Garbrandt going up against Raphael Assuncao, in a fight that has been a long time coming. The rest of the UFC 250 card will feature other notable Bantamweight fighters and will also contest a Welterweight bout, as well.

Below is the UFC 250 main card. With all fights available on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 Channels.

Women's Featherweight Championship Fight (main event): Amanda Nunes (c) vs Felicia Spencer

Bantamweight Fight (co-main event): Raphael Assuncao vs Cody Garbrandt

Bantamweight Fight: Aljamain Sterling vs Cory Sandhagen

Welterweight Fight: Neil Magny vs Anthony Rocco Martin

Bantamweight Fight: Eddie Wineland vs Sean O'Malley

Preliminary Card

Featherweight Fight: Alex Caceres vs Chase Hooper

Middleweight Fight: Ian Heinisch vs Gerald Meerschaert

Featherweight Fight: Cody Stamann vs Brian Kelleher

Middleweight Fight: Charles Byrd vs Maki Pitolo

Early Prelims

Advertisement

Flyweight Fight: Jussier Formiga vs Alex Perez

Light-Heavyweight Fight: Alonzo Menifield vs Devin Clark

Catchweight Fight: Evan Dunham vs Herbert Burns

Women's Featherweight Title Bout (Main Event)- Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer

Champion- Amanda Nunes

Not Conor McGregor nor Daniel Cormier, but Amanda Nunes will make history at UFC 250, as she aims to become the first fighter in the promotion to successfully defend their UFC title across two different weight classes while holding both belts simultaneously.

This will be Nunes' first defense of the UFC Women's Featherweight Championship after she won the title at UFC 232 by defeating Cris Cyborg. 'The Lioness' has secured wins over Meisha Tate, Cris Cyborg, and Ronda Rousey and at UFC 250 will aim to add another legend in Felicia Spencer, to her impressive resume.

While speaking to the media ahead of her fight, Nunes said:

“I beat all the good girls, the champions and the former champions. All of those girls are very tough girls and those fights made me who I am today. Now, if I have to go through a war to defend my legacy and the title, I’m going to. That’ll make me stronger. I am the ‘Lioness.”

Challenger: Felicia Spencer

This will arguably be the biggest fight of Felicia Spencer's career. The 29-year-old has been presented with the opportunity to shock the world by defeating, arguably, the greatest female fighter of all-time, in what will just be the former's fourth trip to the Octagon.

Despite a loss to Cyborg at UFC 250, Spencer was quick to bounce back, as she put Zarah Fairn away, earlier in the year. The challenger seems calm and composed ahead of her title fight, regardless of all the talk of Nunes' greatness.

During her media interaction, Spencer said:

“I think I actually match up better with Nunes than Cyborg. Cyborg is very aggressive, she’s extremely well rounded but she’s maybe known to be more explosive. If Amanda tried to match my style, I’d come out on top because my grinding pressure is better than anyone. I have the ability to find a way to win in a special way that other people don’t. In this weight class, a lot of girls hit hard, so it’s not the first time I’ve felt power like that. But it definitely gives me the confidence that I belong in the cage with them.”

Will the Brazilian champion establish her dominant or will Spencer pull-off one of the biggest upsets of all-time at UFC 250?

Bantamweight Bout (Co-main event): Raphael Assuncao vs Cody Garbrandt

With the recent retirement of Henry Cejudo, both Raphael Assuncao and Cody Garbrandt will be determined to put on a memorable performance, as they take to the Octagon at UFC 250.

Raphael Assuncao

Raphael Assuncao made his Bantamweight debut in 2011 and has compiled an impressive record, with wins over Aljamain Sterling, TJ Dillashaw, Pedro Munhoz, and Marlon Moraes. Despite struggling with injuries over the years, Assuncao will push for another shot at the currently vacant UFC Bantamweight Championship with a win over Garbrandt.

Assuncao told the following to the media:

“I think the fight game is a pretty sincere game. If you go out and get 10 knockouts, you’re going to be appreciated. If you’re a champion who is able to defend the belt a couple times, you get appreciated. I’ve worked as hard as I can to be able to stay relevant in the division, as a Top 5 fighter for a long time and it shows. You can’t deny that I’ve been a Top 10 fighter for a number of years, and I appreciate that. I have to make adjustments and I’m very critical of myself. He will see two to three different versions of me in the Octagon, not just one.”

Cody Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt is on course to redemption, as he makes his Octagon return at UFC 250. The former UFC Bantamweight Champion hasn't competed since last March when he was knocked out by Pedro Munhoz at UFC 235 and put himself in a three-fight losing streak. 'No Love' will also aim for another shot at the Bantamweight Title and therefore, this co-main event fight has such high stakes to it.

Speaking to the media, Garbrandt said:

“For me, I’m in the sport to be the best. I’m here to take the throne again. The past is behind me. I honestly wake up every day and feel blessed it’s a new day. I’ve got air in my lungs and love in my heart and that’s all I need to go out there and put the work in. it will pay off.”

How to watch UFC 250 in India?

UFC 250 will be broadcasted live exclusively on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 channels on Sunday, June 7th, at 7.30 AM (IST).

The event will be hosted at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fight fans around the country will be looking forward to another spectacular UFC event, with Mixed Martial Arts growing at a rapid rate in India.

UFC 250 Location: UFC Apex Center, Las Vegas

Date: 7th June 2020

Time: 7.30 AM onwards (Main card)