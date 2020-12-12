UFC 256 start time: What time does the event start in your country?

UFC 256 will be the last PPV of the pandemic-hit year and the promotion has done a stellar job of selecting numerous amazing fights in a sneakily stacked card.

Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo defends his belt against Mexican challenger Brandon Moreno in the main event. It will be the Brazilian's second title defence.

Both fighters have made history even before stepping inside the Octagon as this fight now holds the record for the shortest turnaround time for back to back title defenses.

Both Moreno and Figueiredo fought at UFC 255 and have had just 3 weeks to prepare for the fight.

In the co-main event, top 10 lightweights Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira go head to head in a possible fight of the year candidate bout.

Both fighters are known finishers and will be looking to put in a stellar display to cement their claim for the lightweight title.

UFC President Dana White has already stated that the winner of this fight may very well fight for the 155-pound strap next.

Mackenzie Dern would be looking for a third consecutive win in the Octagon as she takes on fellow submission specialist Virna Jandiroba. ‘Carcara’ incidentally is on a 2-fight win streak as well.

Veteran Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza returns to the Octagon after more than a year as he takes on fast-rising middleweight prospect Kevin Holland. Holland has been one of the busiest fighters in 2020 and will be looking for his 5th win in the calendar year. It will also be his fifth fight of the year.

Holland was scheduled to headline UFC Vegas 16 last week but had to withdraw after testing positive for COVID 19.

In the main card opener, former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos looks to halt his 3-fight skid as he takes on the undefeated Frenchman Ciryl Gane.

The last UFC PPV card OF 2020 promises to be an exciting affair. Check out the timings below to see when the card starts in your country.

UFC 256 start time in the US

Early Prelims – 7 PM (ET)

Prelims – 8 PM (ET)

Main Card – 10 PM (ET)

UFC 256 start time in the UK

Early Prelims – 12 mn (UKT)

Prelims – 1 AM (UKT)

Main Card – 3 AM (UKT)

UFC 256 start time in India

Early Prelims – 5:30 AM (IST)

Prelims – 6:30 AM (IST)

Main Card – 8:30 AM (IST)

UFC 256 start time in Hong Kong

Early Prelims – 8:00 AM (HKT)

Prelims – 9:00 AM (HKT)

Main Card – 11:00 AM (HKT)