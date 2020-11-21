UFC 257 news: Ottman Azaitar set to fight Matt Frivola in a lightweight bout

A lightweight bout has been set up for UFC 257 between Ottman Azaitar and Matt Frevola, per MMA Junkie.

Sources with knowledge of the matchup have anonymously provided the information. UFC is yet to make an official confirmation of the fight.

UFC 257, which is yet to have an official venue, will be headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2.

Ottman Azaitar and Matt Frevola in UFC so far

Both Ottman Azaitar and Matt Frevola are coming off consecutive wins.

Ottman Azaitar established himself as an up and coming newcomer with back-to-back knockouts of Teemu Packalen and Khama Worthy. Both the KOs happened in the first round of the bouts.

Matt Frevola, a Dana White's Contender Series alum, also had two wins in a row - first over Jalin Turner and then Luis Pena last month. The sole loss of Frevola's career came on his UFC debut against Marco Polo Reyes.

Azaitar, on the other hand, is yet to lose a fight in his career. He has a perfect undefeated record of 13-0 in MMA and 2-0 in UFC. All his career wins except one are finishes - either KO/TKO by punches or submission.

UFC 257 might happen in Abu Dhabi

UFC resumed hosting Fight Nights at UFC Apex in Las Vegas last month with Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall in the headlining fight. However, fights are still happening in empty arenas, abiding by the COVID-19 safety restrictions.

Dana White told Barstool Sports earlier that he was hoping to turn UFC 257 into International Fight Week and take it to the new Etihad Arena with an audience in attendance.

"I’m looking to make it International Fight Week. The new Etihad Arena will be open, and that thing was designed with us in mind. Concerts, pool parties, all kinds of cool stuff. And, yes, I hope to bring fans back. … That’s what I’m shooting for.”

"What I would love to do is go there and do a Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday fights. We'll do three fights in a week... Everybody gets to kick around and tour around Fight Island and Abu Dhabi... We can get fans from all over the world there. It's an easy destination to get to" — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 20, 2020

It was also reported earlier that Conor McGregor had signed the fight contract for UFC 257, making his bout as well as his return official. Dustin Poirier had already signed his side of the agreement previously.

Conor McGregor has signed his bout agreement to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Jan. 23, McGregor told @arielhelwani.



First reported by TheMacLife. pic.twitter.com/5idLjR37Lz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 19, 2020

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier will take place at Lightweight, as confirmed by both the fighters.

The night's card is also confirmed to feature Joanne Calderwood vs. Jessica Eye, Amanda Ribas vs. Michelle Waterson, Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Brad Tavares, and Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukyan.

UFC 257 is scheduled to take place on January 23, 2021.