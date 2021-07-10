Everything you need to know about Allegiant Stadium, the venue Conor McGregor proposed for his next fight

Conor McGregor wants to be the UFC's showstopper in a potential PPV event taking place at Allegiant Stadium. The former two-division champion is excited to introduce MMA to the recently-built arena while possibly challenging Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title.

Allegiant Stadium, also known as 'The Death Star', is located in Paradise, Nevada, United States. It was opened in July last year after a three-year construction period.

'The Death Star' is presently the home stadium of NFL team the Las Vegas Raiders, and it covers an area of 62 acres. The stadium's first official event was a Monday Night Football game between its home team and the New Orleans Saints.

The stadium has a seating capacity of 65,000, also expandable to 72,000. However, events with full capacity crowds have not yet been hosted.

The most recent event that took place at Allegiant Stadium was a concert by American DJ and record producer 'Illenium'.

Allegiant Stadium is also expected to host the pro wrestling WWE PPV event, Summerslam, on August 21, 2021.

According to the venue's official website, 28,000 tons of structural steel was used in the stadium's construction. There are 44 escalators and 2,200 televisions inside the stadium, and 425 trees were planted outside the facility.

Although it is not official yet, the Allegiant Stadium's governing body does plan to host UFC events in the future.

What did Dana White say about a UFC event at the Allegiant Stadium?

UFC 249 Ferguson v Gaethje

The recent UFC 264 pre-fight press conference saw Conor McGregor strongly expressing his interest in fighting at the Allegiant Stadium.

When Dana White was asked about the possibility of that happening with a full capacity crowd, he responded:

"We'll see what happens this weekend and throughout the rest of this year."

No MMA events have taken place at the Allegiant Stadium so far. If the UFC indeed manages to conduct an event there, it will most likely be spearheaded by McGregor, especially if he beats Dustin Poirier tomorrow.

'The Notorious' Irish star will challenge Poirier for the third time in the main event of UFC 264. The stakes are high for the much-hyped lightweight bout.

Eager for anything and everything Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264? We got you covered at SK MMA!

Edited by Harvey Leonard