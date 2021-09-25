UFC 266: What channel is the UFC fight tonight (September 25, 2021)?

UFC 266 is set to take center stage at the T-Mobile Arena this Saturday, September 25, 2021. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will defend his belt against fellow TUF 29 coach Brian Ortega in the main event.

In the co-main event, flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko will put her title on the line for the sixth time against Lauren Murphy.

The UFC 266 event will also see Nick Diaz return after six long years away from the cage. He'll face former foe Robbie Lawler in a five-round rematch. They first met at UFC 47 in 2004.

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega - Television channels

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC 266 live on television in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

Find out more about UFC 266 timings and full card here and other details about legal live streaming here.

United States

The UFC 266 early prelims, prelims and pay-per-view main card will be available for streaming live on ESPN Plus. The PPV is priced at $69.99 for existing subscribers. Those without a subscription can purchase one for $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. That comes at $89.98 with one year's ESPN Plus subscription and access to the UFC pay-per-view together.

The Disney Plus Bundle, available at $13.99 per month, is also a pocket-friendly option and comes with subscriptions for ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and the ad-inclusive version of Hulu. Once you have the ESPN Plus subscription, you can purchase the pay-per-view separately. The whole transaction will cost you $83.98.

For the UFC 266 prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News, written as ESPNews. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV.

The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.

United Kingdom

The UFC 266 prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and are cancellable at any time. Viewers do not need to be BT Broadband owners to purchase this pass.

For long-term subscription options, viewers can add to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages with the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

UFC 266 will also be broadcast on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). It will be simulcast live on the Sony LIV app and website, which will be accessible with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

