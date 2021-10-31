Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Hasbulla show their respect for Dan Hooker after UFC 267 loss to Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov featured in Islam Makhachev's corner in his UFC 267 fight against Dan Hooker. Extending an olive branch to the Kiwi, Khabib paid his respects to his former lightweight contemporary after the fight. However, he was not alone.

Hasbulla Magomedov and Abdu Rozik have hit the MMA community like a storm. The two were in attendance at UFC 267. What's more, Hasbulla found his way into the octagon, celebrating Islam Makhachev's win over Dan Hooker.

After a brief celebration, Khabib, carrying Hasbulla on his shoulder, was seen talking to Hooker, as both shared a few niceties with 'The Hangman'.

Watch the video below:

Farah Hannoun @Farah_Hannoun Khabib and Hasbulla go over to Dan Hooker to pay their respect. #UFC267 Khabib and Hasbulla go over to Dan Hooker to pay their respect. #UFC267 https://t.co/p9n4maAfqa

UFC 267 marked a great milestone for Russian nationals. Their representatives, including Petr Yan, Magomed Ankalaev, Alexander Volkov, and Islam Makhachev, managed to outclass their opponents inside the octagon.

How did Islam Makhachev do against Dan Hooker?

Islam Makhachev made short work of Dan Hooker to get one step closer to realizing his dream. In what marked his ninth win on the trot, Makhachev required a bit under three minutes to overcome the challenge presented by Hooker.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege took Hooker down early and forced him to tap out with a Kimura submission in the first round. In the wake of his triumph at UFC 267, the 30-year-old sent a clear message to UFC President Dana White.

"They fight for the title many times. They lose and win and they come to make business, but I am coming to take this belt and hold it for many years," said Islam Makhachev.

The coming month is absolutely essential for the lightweight division. The UFC has scheduled a series of fights that could change the balance of the division.

UFC 268 is set to feature a lightweight bout between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler. The bout will purportedly reveal the next challenger for the throne.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, Islam Makhachev believes he has done enough to leapfrog these fighters. According to Makhachev, he deserves to fight the winner of the lightweight championship bout between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh