Watch: Kamaru Usman's hilarious reaction to video of Colby Covington insulting him

Kamaru Usman recently reacted to videos of Colby Covington insulting him.

Arch-rivals Usman and Covington will face off in the main event of UFC 268 this weekend. The stacked pay-per-view is set to go down at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' recently watched several trash talk videos of 'Chaos':

"Yeah, I wanna start scrolling... [laughs]. Look how red he got. I lost it. Oh god!"

Watch Kamaru Usman react to Colby Covington's insults about him below:

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman made his first successful title defense against No.1 contender Covington at UFC 245 in December 2019. He won the bout via TKO in the fifth round.

Kamaru Usman jokes he would fight Israel Adesanya for $100 million

Kamaru Usman is the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC right now. Several people from the MMA world have suggested Usman should go up a division and challenge middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

In response, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' insisted that he's good friends with 'The Last Stylebender' and is happy to have an extra African titleholder in the world's biggest MMA promotion.

During a recent edition of This Just In with Max Kellerman, the welterweight champ joked he and Adesanya would be willing to fight each other for a whopping $100 million, virtually ruling out the matchup:

"If me and Adesanya decide we want to compete and the UFC is throwing $100 million at us, then we will make it happen."

See what Kamaru Usman said about fighting fellow Nigerian Israel Adesanya in a super fight sometime in the future and more below:

Adesanya is currently set to take on No.1-ranked 185-pound contender Robert Whittaker in a rematch at UFC 271 on February 12, 2022. He won the first fight between them via knockout at UFC 243 in October 2019 to claim the belt.

