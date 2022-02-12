5 hard-hitting predictions for Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

UFC 271 is right around the corner and all eyes will be on Houston, Texas, where Israel Adesanya will defend his crown against Robert Whittaker. The pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday at the Toyota Center.

The pair of Oceanian MMA superstars crossed paths in the octagon a few years back. In 2019, Adesanya unified the undisputed and interim middleweight titles by putting Whittaker away in the second round.

However, 'The Reaper' has since clawed his way back into the title picture by eliminating fellow top contenders Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.

Whittaker will also be in tremendous physical shape, unlike in their initial go-round. The first time he fought Adesanya at UFC 243, Whittaker came off a long layoff after he underwent surgery to treat his abdominal hernia.

With that in mind, UFC 271 will witness one of the most anticipated rematches in recent memory. Below are some of the hardest-hitting predictions for the middleweight showdown between Adesanya and Whittaker.

#5. Derek Brunson - UFC middleweight contender

Derek Brunson predicts Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2

Derek Brunson will be fighting on the undercard of Adesanya vs. Whittaker. A winner in his last five fights, Brunson is expected to be next in line for a title shot very soon.

The 38-year-old believes Whittaker has a conceivable path to victory. But at the end of the day, he's convinced Adesanya will have his hand raised when it's all said and done. During an interview with MMA Junkie, Brunson said:

"I can see Whittaker winning. But if I had to pick, I'd say Izzy retains and wins and keeps his title.I just want to beat both of those guys. Izzy is more the guy with all the hype and everybody sees him as unbeatable. So, I'd like to go out there and finish a guy like Izzy."

Of course, an Adesanya win is in Brunson's best interest. Whittaker reclaiming the 185-pound crown would most certainly trigger a trilogy bout between the two. But if 'The Last Stylebender' retains the belt and Brunson's hot streak continues, the North Carolina native could be next in line for a championship opportunity.

Official UFC 271 pick: Israel Adesanya

