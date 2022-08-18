5 frontrunners for 'Fight of the Night' at UFC 278

UFC 278 will be underway this Saturday at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, where a highly anticipated championship bout and a whole host of intriguing matchups are set to hit the famed octagon.

This will be the UFC's first visit to Utah in over half a decade and as such, the promotion's matchmakers have put together some explosive matchups for the fans who'll be in attendance on Saturday night, and those watching around the world.

Here are the five frontrunners for 'Fight of the Night' at UFC 278.

#5. Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Flyweight bouts almost always deliver the goods and UFC 278's preliminary card clash between Amir Albazi and Francisco Figueiredo has all the makings of a fantastic stylistic matchup.

Amir Albazi, who currently occupies the No.11 spot in the flyweight rankings, has been out of action since January 2021. His inactivity has cost him as he's dropped down a few places in the pecking order at 125 pounds and he's now set to take on unranked Francisco Figueiredo, brother of divisional champion Deiveson.

Both flyweight contenders are lethal finishers, with eight submission wins apiece on their professional records. Considering Albazi's 18-month absence and Figueiredo's motivation to break into the top 15, both will be itching to come away with the win on Saturday night.

With both fighters being so proficient in the grappling department, they might cancel each other out and this could turn into a striking battle. Albazi seemingly has the heavier hands of the two, which could turn out to be the deciding factor on the night.

#4. Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 – UFC 278 main event

Both Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards aren't really known for putting on barnburners. Usman, with the exception of his first bout with Colby Covington, has largely dominated every opponent he's faced. Edwards, on the other hand, is a cerebral fighter who likes to pick his opponents apart from a distance.

The first fight between the welterweight duo saw Usman accrue around 10 minutes of control time en route to a unanimous decision win. Heading into their upcoming rematch, however, both fighters have improved tenfold and the stakes are much higher, which should make things very interesting.

Leon Edwards has worked tirelessly at improving his takedown defense since his loss to Kamaru Usman in 2015. The Brit hasn't tasted defeat since that bout and has even started to use his much-improved wrestling offensively.

If Usman is unable to secure takedowns in the rematch, the stylistic matchup on the feet could turn out to be fantastic. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has clearly upgraded his striking arsenal since employing the services of Trevor Wittman and undoubtedly has the ability to put his English counterpart to sleep.

Nevertheless, Edwards' striking game has more layers, and if he keeps this fight on the feet, Usman could be in for a long night.

#3. Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

The main card opener at UFC 278 will feature light heavyweight contender Tyson Pedro square off against the all-action Harry Hunsucker.

Pedro, before his dominant first-round knockout win a few months ago, was on the sidelines for just under four years with injuries. The affable Australian has now permanently shifted his training camp to City Kickboxing in New Zealand, home to two UFC champions in Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

On Saturday night, Pedro will look to pick up his second win since his extended injury layoff as he takes on the always-entertaining Hunsucker, who has never been outside the first round in his professional career.

Harry Hunsucker's kill-or-be-killed mentality could work in Tyson Pedro's favor at UFC 278. Pedro has devastating power in his strikes, and under the guidance of CKB headcoach Eugene Bareman, he should be able to finish the fight quite early on.

On the flipside, it's been over four years since Pedro competed in front of a packed arena and such intangibles have often influenced proceedings at the highest level. If he's firing on all cylinders and is truly ready to make a run up the light heavyweight ranks, this is a very winnable fight for 'The Hurricane', and it shouldn't take him too long either.

#2. Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Throughout Jose Aldo's legendary Hall of Fame-worthy career, the Brazilian has showcased a tremendous ability to make strong wrestlers with average striking look like amateurs.

Aldo's renowned takedown defense and sprawling ability will be put to the test at UFC 278, where he is set to square off against the best wrestler in the division, Merab Dvalishvili.

Merab Dvalishvili has already broken multiple takedown records in the UFC. With his relentless pressure, unlimited cardio and ridiculous output, the Georgian phenom is believed by many to be the divisional dark horse. 'The Machine' will be eyeing a shot at gold with a win over a legend like Jose Aldo at UFC 278.

Aldo is arguably the worst matchup for Dvalishvili at 135 pounds. If the former champion manages to stifle his opponent's takedown attempts, he should be able to come away with the win. However, 'The King of Rio' has a ton of wear and tear on him after years of competing at the highest level, and at 35, he is entering the twilight of his career.

Youth could play a major role in this mouth-watering bantamweight matchup. If Dvalishvili's output causes issues for Aldo, this will make for a very fun fight. On the flipside, if Aldo finds his best form, the likelihood of a finish skyrockets drastically.

#1. Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold – UFC 278 co-main event

The co-headliner at the upcoming pay-per-view pits two of the most unique characters in MMA today – Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold – in a high stakes middleweight bout. The stylistic matchup alone promises all-out action, but their contrasting personalities could further supercharge this explosive pairing.

While there are concerns surrounding Luke Rockhold's chin, the former Strikeforce and UFC champion is coming off a three-year hiatus. One look into any of the American's recent interviews and it's evident that he is as motivated as ever to make a title run. Rockhold also appears a tad more humble and grounded, which makes him extremely dangerous.

At the height of his powers, Rockhold was a menace inside the cage. His long-range striking and supreme grappling saw him become a champion in two promotions. Now 37 years old, he will have to fight smart if he is to overcome the marauding pressure of Paulo Costa.

While Rockhold and Costa are somewhat evenly matched on the feet, the former has a clear edge on the mat. However, 'Borrachinha' has solid takedown defense, as was evident in his war with wrestling phenom Yoel Romero, and Rockhold will certainly have his work cut out for him.

Perhaps the biggest x-factor going into this bout is Rockhold's headspace. He clearly fancies his chances against middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya, and as such, expect a disciplined and measured approach from the former champion when he enters the octagon against the ever-durable Costa.

