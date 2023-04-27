Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about UFC 290, Floyd Mayweather's next fight, and more.

#3. Deiveson Figueiredo pulls out of UFC 290

Shortly after it was reported that Deiveson Figueiredo was to lock horns with Manel Kape at UFC 290, 'Deus da Guerra' announced that he would not be able to compete after all.

Figueiredo spoke about his participation in the July 8 card on a recent episode of MMA Fighting's Portuguese language podcast, Trocacao Franca. He said that medical professionals determined that he was still recovering from UFC 283 injuries against Brandon Moreno:

"I’m still injured. I asked for a fight, told my manager I wanted to fight already, but when he gave me the fight and I talked to my physical therapist and my ophthalmologist, [they said] my eyesight is still not 100 percent."

He further added that he would go through the full six-month medical suspension that he was given after his previous outing.

Kape did not take too kindly to Figueiredo's withdrawal and took to Twitter to express his discontent.

マネル・ケイプ Manel Kape @ManelKape @Mickmaynard2 The truth is that he's fat, weak and old. He started training and felt it's not the same, so he ran from the fight. @danawhite @AliAbdelaziz00 please do something, I can’t stand these losers anymore. The truth is that he's fat, weak and old. He started training and felt it's not the same, so he ran from the fight. @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00 please do something, I can’t stand these losers anymore.

He urged Dana White and Mick Maynard for justice.

Fellow flyweight Muhammad Mokaev, who is always looking for a fight, did not waste his time in calling Kape out.

#2. Floyd Mayweather's next opponent is related to a New York crime family

Floyd Mayweather's next exhibition bout will be against MMA fighter and professional boxer John Gotti III on June 11 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Gotti III happens to be the grandson of John Joseph Gotti Jr., a New York-based mobster and head of the notorious Gambino crime family from 1985 until his arrest in 1990.

Gotti III, however, is trying to pave a better future for his family's legacy. The fighter with a 5-1 MMA record and a 2-0 pro boxing record once said in an interview with the UFC that he was not running from his name, but trying to embrace it and bring positivity to himself and his future generations.

#1. Jake Shields wants all transgender supporters to be executed

In a series of tweets, Jake Shields suggested that anyone who helps children with sex transition should be publicly executed.

Shields wrote:

"Would you support public executions of anyone who helps a child transition? This would include doctors, therapists, teachers, guidance counselors, etc. Things are being pushed to such an extreme that the cure is likely going to be just as extreme."

While the tweets have now been deleted, they caught the attention of transgender MMA fighter Alana McLaughlin, who reacted:

Alana McLaughlin🏳️‍⚧️Ⓐ☭ @AlanaFeral



twitter.com/jakeshieldsajj… it's great that one openly genocidal tweet from Jake Shields has come down but what about this nearly identical one from February? it's great that one openly genocidal tweet from Jake Shields has come down but what about this nearly identical one from February?twitter.com/jakeshieldsajj…

