In today's issue, we will discuss one UFC 293 fighter sustaining an injury, Sean Strickland's latest antics, and more.

#3. Jack Jenkins fears surgery for snapped elbow

Jack Jenkins suffered his first promotional loss at UFC 293 against Jose Mariscal via a TKO. He graphically snapped his elbow in the second round, which gave his opponent the required edge to secure the win.

Jenkins later revealed on Instagram that he dislocated his elbow and had to be taken straight to the hospital after the fight. Thankfully, he did not suffer any fractures, but there was a risk of ligament rupture. In the worst-case scenario, he would need surgery and take time off fighting for a while.

#2. "He's the new Drake" - Jake Paul "curse" blamed for Aaron Rodgers' injury

Jake Paul attended the NFL yesterday to witness Aaron Rodgers' debut for the Jets.

Before the New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills clash started, Rodgers was seen exchanging a hug and a handshake with Paul on the sidelines.

But luck was not on Rodgers' side, as the four-time NFL MVP had to leave the field shortly after with a suspected Achilles tear. The injury, if confirmed by MRI, would not only rule him out for the entire season but may also prove career-ending.

Some angry fans took to social media to blame Jake Paul for the quarterback's fate. They compared the YouTuber-boxer with Drake, whose reputation for jinxing athletes is quite notorious.

#1. Sean Strickland breaks his UFC belt within a day

It took Sean Strickland exactly two days to cause damage to his new UFC belt.

After being crowned as the new middleweight champion, Strickland has been carrying the belt around as any champion would. At some point amid all the celebrations, one of the ruby badges on the belt came slightly off from the leather.

Sean Strickland showed off the damage in a video posted on Instagram. In the clip, he proceeds to try and fix the belt using duct tape.

Fans were left in stitches and posted hilarious comments under the video. Some pointed out the impressive heavy artillery display in Strickland's room. Others joked that the belt was "made in China", referring to Strickland's trash-talk about Israel Adesanya.

