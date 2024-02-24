UFC 300 and 4 other times the UFC disappointed fans with a PPV headliner

The UFC had a tall task ahead of it when it came to ensuring that UFC 300 delivered on Dana White's overhyped promises. Unfortunately, that didn't come to pass, and it seems as though this year's marquee mixed martial arts event won't meet the expectations the world had of it.

Unfortunately, this isn't the only time that the promotion has left fans disappointed with their chosen headliner. Throughout its entire history, there have been instances when Dana White and Co. struggled to excite fans for a variety of reasons, even when a thrilling headline was never promised.

Sometimes, the promotion's long-awaited return to a certain country fails to deliver what fans have waited so long for. In other cases, the announced headliner is simply forgettable, causing fans to move on before it ever even began.

#5. UFC 112: Invincible

Back in 2010, the matchup everyone envisioned for Anderson Silva was one with fellow Brazilian striking star Vítor Belfort. Unfortunately, 'The Phenom' couldn't make it to the UFC 112 date as he had sustained an injury and was still slimming down to a middleweight from light heavyweight and heavyweight.

The promotion scrambled, with Chael Sonnen as their first choice for a replacement. However, Sonnen had sustained cuts from a previous fight, so he was unable to make the fight. Thus, the promotion was left with no other choice but Demian Maia, who was on a one-fight win streak.

Expand Tweet

The main event, which was at the top of the UFC's first-ever card in Abu Dhabi, had to be great. The promotion has sold 10% of itself to Flash Entertainment, a state-owned company in the country. Maia was a showcase opponent for Silva's otherworldly striking skills. Only, he wasn't.

Silva spent most of the fight dancing and clowning around inside the octagon, even though he was on the verge of a finish at several points. It was an embarrassing display, and it nearly cost him his career, despite his unanimous decision win.

#4. UFC 177

Initially, UFC 177 was given a rematch between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson as a headliner. Unfortunately, the bout was pushed back to UFC 178, but was ultimately replaced by a bout between 'Bones' and Daniel Cormier. This left event without a headliner.

The promotion opted for then-newly minted bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw to rematch Renan Barão in a highly anticipated bout. Unfortunately, the Brazilian had a disastrous weight cut, which hospitalized him, forcing Joe Soto, of all people, to step in as a very short-notice replacement.

Expand Tweet

The card was further weakened by the loss of Demetrious Johnson vs. Chris Cariasco. The event proceeded with what it had, a paltry eight fights, but it was not what fans had expected or been promised. Dillashaw had a more competitive fight with Soto than initially anticipated, but he ultimately won via TKO in round five.

#3. UFC 289

UFC 289 was the first card, not just pay-per-view, that the promotion had hosted on Canadian in four years. Thus, fans of the Great White North expected something that would reward their patience. While the fight fielded several entertaining fights, its main event was regarded as a massive disappointment.

Expand Tweet

Amanda Nunes, an always thrilling fighter, was set to face Irene Aldana. On paper, it was a respectable bout, but not the star-studded headliner earned after a four-year wait. Nunes, for all her all-time great skill, was never a star, not even close. And Aldana was just the latest lamb brought for slaughter. Everyone knew it.

In fact, even she knew it, as she fought more listlessly than any other title challenger in recent memory. She was merely present but frozen, and it made for a forgettable bout that was only notable for hosting Nunes' retirement.

#2. UFC 200

As has been the case for some of the listed events, UFC 200 had various headliners at one point, all of which fell through. First, there was the rematch between Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz, which was axed from the card after the promotion pulled him from it for his refusal to honor his media obligations.

In its place, a Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier rematch was chosen. However, a positive PED test led to Jones being pulled from the card. Without an attention-grabbing headliner, the promotion resorted to a main event of Amanda Nunes challenging Miesha Tate for the women's bantamweight title.

Expand Tweet

Outside of Ronda Rousey, there were no women's fighters who drew the attention of the casual fanbase enough to be worthy of a headline spot. Even the surprise inclusion of Brock Lesnar vs. Mark Hunt wasn't enough to sway fans that the card was a letdown.

#1. UFC 300

Of all the listed cards, UFC 300 is the only one that is yet to actually take place. It is an event teeming with countless thrilling bouts. The only issue is its headliner of Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill for the light heavyweight title. Under any other circumstance, it would be a welcome matchup.

Unfortunately, Dana White has spent months hyping up the main event, promising the jaw-dropper of jaw-droppers. Naturally, fans came to expect something involving either Conor McGregor or Israel Adesanya's return. Some were even open to Khamzat Chimaev or Islam Makhachev in the headliner.

Expand Tweet

However, none of those options were realized. Instead, it is 'Poatan' facing a man that a segment of the MMA fanbase struggled to accept as a champion prior to him vacating the title. So once again, an event in celebration of the promotion's history has left fans disappointed.