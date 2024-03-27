UFC 300 undercard: Taking a look at 3 matchups that could steal the show on April 13

UFC 300 is the marquee MMA event of the year, and it is expected to entertain fans of the sport in a manner like never before. While many were left disappointed by the eventual headliner due to Dana White's hyperbolic promises and the absence of Conor McGregor, the event remains a must-see attraction.

However, it isn't just the main card that warrants fan attention, but the entire event itself, as it is the only pay-per-view in the promotion's history to feature 12 different titleholders, current or otherwise. While the main card is the true draw, especially with the likes of Charles Oliveira and Alex Pereira, the undercard is also a gem.

In fact, three potential bouts in the undercard could end up stealing the show as the Fight of the Night. After all, with no championships on the line on the undercard, what reason do fighters have to be cautious? Instead, they will look to etch their names in the history books with all-time great entertainment.

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller, UFC 300 early prelims

In just the second bout of the UFC 300 early prelims, action fighters Bobby Green and Jim Miller will meet in a lightweight clash that's expected to defy all expectations. Green has carved out a reputation as one of the most unusual fighters on the roster, but it should never be forgotten just how exciting he is.

He is a boxer who loves to stand and trade, complete with in-cage trash talk and an in-your-face style. After all, he is a four-time Fight of the Night winner, with the record for the most significant strikes in lightweight history. His opponent, meanwhile, is similarly thrilling.

Miller holds the record for the most wins in UFC history and is lethal everywhere the fight goes, be it standing or on the mat. Furthermore, he is a seven-time Fight of the Night winner and five-time Performance of the Night winner. If any fight will eclipse all others, it is Green vs. Miller.

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt, UFC 300 early prelims

Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt are two former champions, with one having reigned over flyweight and the other at bantamweight. They're both brutal knockout artists who never shy away from waging war inside the octagon. However, there are but two reasons why their clash could exceed expectations.

First, Figueiredo will be rejuvenated at bantamweight, as he won't be drained by a massive weight cut, which would only serve to enhance his punching power. Second, Garbrandt's brittle chin and propensity to get drawn into pocket-boxing exchanges are recipes for a wild clash.

Garbrandt drops his rear hand in the pocket, and the number of knockouts he has endured has left him unable to absorb blows like he used to. Against Figueiredo, this could prove disastrous. Whatever the outcome, two trigger-happy knockout artists have a high probability for an instant classic.

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes, UFC 300 prelims

While the two previous bouts are on the early prelims, Sodiq Yusuff will take on Diego Lopes in the UFC 300 prelims. The Nigerian-American is not a finisher, but he is scrappy and loves a good standup affair, as evidenced by his recent Fight of the Night loss to Edson Barboza.

However, the key ingredient to his fight, which is a must-see action, is Lopes. From the moment he made his promotional debut against Movsar Evloev, to whom he gave the Russian's only exciting fight, he has won over the hearts of fans and even UFC CEO Dana White himself.

Lopes is an offensive buzzsaw complete with physicality, knockout power, and a lethal ground game. He never fights to go to a decision, and in 23 wins, has only twice won via decision. Every other win, 12 by submission and nine by knockout, was a finish, and at UFC 300, he will be in Yusuff's face from start to finish.