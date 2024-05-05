UFC 301, which concluded in the late hours on Saturday, proved slightly underwhelming, especially after the extravaganza of the previous pay-per-view. Nevertheless, it delivered some good moments and its share of drama.

Jack Shore's father says the doctor made a HUGE mistake

Jack Shore fought Joanderson Brito on the preliminary card of UFC 301. Brito targeted low kicks on Shore's legs from the beginning of the fight. At one point, one of the kicks burst his skin open right on the shin bone, which then proceeded to bleed profusely.

The referee paused the action and asked the cage-side doctor to inspect Shore's injury. Shore was soon declared unfit to continue and Brito secured a TKO. The decision surprised MMA fans, as a cut on the leg does not usually warrant a stoppage. Jon Anik relayed on the broadcast that the doctor suspected Shore had broken his leg, which is why it was waved off.

However, Shore's father, Richard, soon revealed on X that his son's leg was not fractured and the doctor had made a blunder:

"Jack asks to continue. The cutman says to the Doctor he can work the cut and stop the bleeding... [The] doctor says it's fractured? Fight over. We get taken to hospital. [We] have an X-ray and no fracture. [A] couple of stitches and sent us home. Let fighters fight."

The tweet continues:

UFC 301 debutant wants to fight Islam Makhachev

Mauricio Ruffy debuted at UFC 301, secured a finish against Jamie Mullarkey, and called out Islam Makhachev. He said:

"I have a message for Islam Makhachev, a nice message. Hey, enjoy your days at the top. I know you are upset because I beat your friend, but enjoy your days because a new king is coming."

Ruffy was possibly talking about Raimond Magomedaliev, an MMA fighter from Makhachev's homeland Makhachkala, Dagestan. Ruffy beat Magomedaliev in DWCS.

Elsewhere on the card, Jose Aldo made a stunning return, clinching an impressive win over Jonathan Martinez. Alexandre Pantoja defended his flyweight belt despite a valiant effort by Steve Erceg.

Merab Dvalishvili reveals Sean O'Malley's next fight

Merab Dvalishvili appeared on the UFC India Show that he is fighting Sean O'Malley at The Sphere on Sep. 14, 2024, at UFC 306.

The two have been linked for a title fight since Aljamain Sterling lost the belt to O'Malley. After 'Sugar's' title defense against Marlon Vera, the two had an awkward backstage interaction where O'Malley could not initially recognize him.