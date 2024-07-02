One UFC 303 fighter has spoken up against the nature of the bout's stoppage. Elsewhere, Michael Chandler seemingly has a new fight offer, in case he wants to move on from Conor McGregor.

Mayra Bueno Silva slams UFC 303 doctor's stoppage

A vicious elbow from Macy Chiasson left Mayra Bueno Silva's forehead split open right above the eye. It caused a deep laceration, which forced the ringside doctor to wave the fight off. It was declared a TKO win for Chiasson.

Silva was visibly unhappy with the stoppage inside the octagon and quickly made a beeline to where Dana White was seated to dispute the result but to no avail. Later, she took to Instagram to express her disappointment over the outcome and claimed she was completely in sense:

"Last night I was in the mood for war, I was there to sweat, bleed, and everything that can happen in a war, but unfortunately the judge thought it was better to stop the fight, I don't agree with the result because who comes in there knows the dangers that can occur, I was 100% aware and lucid. Well, I can say [I will] soon be back."

Read her statement here [Graphic Warning].

She also posted a picture of her cut cleaned and stitched up on Instagram Stories.

Michael Chandler claims he has been offered Islam Makhachev

Michael Chandler has claimed on X on Monday that he has been offered a title fight against Islam Makhachev in October. However, he is still willing to give Conor McGregor a chance to compete in September at The Sphere.

Chandler said:

"I've been offered @MAKHACHEVMMA in October - but if @TheNotoriousMMA little pinky toe is ready by Sept, let's do sphere. Biggest sporting event in history of sports!!!! @RiyadhSeason @ufc306"

Regardless, Chandler also kindled somewhat of a beef with Makhachev on X, replying to the Dagestani's call for a new UFC opponent:

Sean Strickland beats down a Navy SEAL

After making bold claims for months, Sean Strickland found the opportunity to spar one inside the cage. In a recently shared video, the UFC star is seen sparring with former Navy SEAL Mitch Aguiar who also competes in MMA.

The two went 5 rounds of 5 minutes each. The ex-soldier took a solid beatdown from the UFC fighter throughout:

Watch the video shared by Full Send MMA below:

Aguiar has two wins and one loss to his name in his professional MMA career and many more amateur fights before that.

Read the fan reactions to the video here.

