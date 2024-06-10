Michael Chandler recently provided an update on UFC 303. Elsewhere, Craig Jones received death threats from an industry entity.

Michael Chandler gives an update on UFC 303

Michael Chandler recently poured cold water on the rumors of Conor McGregor pulling out of their UFC 303 clash.

'Iron' told The Pivot podcast:

"The fight is happening. Where we are right now, there's a lot of speculation but the fight is on. June 29. It's happening."

After the pre-fight press conference in Dublin set for June 3 got canceled at the last minute, fans started speculating that the fight could be off. However, recent social media posts by McGregor himself as well as Chandler's wife Brie say otherwise.

Craig Jones receives death threats from ADCC organizer

Brazilian jiu-jitsu savant Craig Jones revealed on social media that he received death threats from one of the ADCC organizers, Seth Daniels, over text. He shared a screenshot of the DM Daniels allegedly sent him. The message read:

"You need to realize I'm not Mo [Jassim]. You have attacked my work and sh*t all over everything I've done in the past five years. If you attack me, my family, or my wife, like your c*nts are doing to Mo, I will f***ing kill you. I'm not saying this lightly. I'm telling you, I'll end your f***ing life."

This comes after Jones took shots at the head organizer of ADCC, Mo Jassim, accusing him of underpaying the fighters and restricting contracts.

Bruno Silva's eye poke appeal

The New Jersey State Athletic Commission has refused to overturn the result of the fight between Chris Weidman and Bruno Silva.

The two clashed at UFC Atlantic City, where the fight initially ended with a TKO win for Weidman. After a review of the footage, the result was changed to a technical decision because of multiple eye pokes from Chris Weidman. Since Weidman was ahead on the scorecards, he remained the winner.

Silva appealed to get the result overturned to a no-contest, given eye pokes are an illegal move in the UFC. Silva's manager Bernardo Serale told MMA Fighting that the commission denied the appeal on Sunday.

The replays showed that a pair of eye pokes even caused Silva to fall to the canvas in pain, but the referee, Gary Copeland, did not see the fouls and thus, did not deduct any points either.

