UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

Magomed Ankalaev defends his light heavyweight title against Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 320 in Las Vegas.
Ankalaev enters with a 14-fight unbeaten streak, having lost only one fight against Paul Craig on his UFC debut back in March 2018. Pereira, a former two-division champion, is eager to reclaim the title and has reportedly recovered from injury setbacks that seemingly hampered his performance in the first bout.
The co-main event features a bantamweight championship battle between Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen. Dvalishvili holds the UFC record for most takedowns, and his coach recently claimed that he's only getting better. His 13-fight win streak includes multiple successful title defenses in 2025.
Sandhagen presents a striking-focused challenge with technical precision and endurance capable of pushing Dvalishvili beyond his comfort zone. The card also features a showdown between top-ranked light heavyweights Jiri Prochazka facing Khalil Rountree Jr. Both fighters are coming off wins against Jamahal Hill and believe that a victory at UFC 320 could push their case for a title shot next.
What time is Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira?
The UFC 320 main card is set to begin at 10:00 P.M. ET / 7:00 P.M. PT with early prelims starting at 6:00 P.M. ET / 3:00 P.M. PT. The main event walkouts for Ankalaev and Pereira are expected around 12:25 A.M. ET / 9:25 P.M. PT, though timing may shift depending on fight durations.
How to watch Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira?
UFC 320 is available across multiple streaming and broadcast platforms, depending on your location. In the United States, the main card is on ESPN+ pay-per-view for $79.99, requiring an active ESPN subscription. Prelims start on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, and Disney+ at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, with early prelims on ESPN+, Disney+, and UFC Fight Pass from 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.
Fans can also purchase a Disney+/Hulu/ESPN bundle that includes the PPV. In the United Kingdom, TNT Sports provides live coverage from 11:00 PM BST with Discovery+ streaming available. Canadian viewers can access the event via local pay-per-view providers. India will broadcast the main card on Sony TEN 2 starting at 7:30 AM IST, while Australian fans can watch the action at 1:00 PM AEDT.
UFC 320 Main Card
- Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira
- Co-Main: Merab Dvalishvili vs Cory Sandhagen
- Jiří Procházka vs Khalil Rountree Jr.
- Josh Emmett vs Youssef Zalal
- Abus Magomedov vs Joe Pyfer
UFC 320 Preliminary Card
- Ateba Gautier vs Ozzy Diaz
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs Andre Muniz
- Chris Gutierrez vs Farid Basharat
- Daniel Zantos vs JooSang Yoo
UFC 320 Early Preliminary Card
- Macy Chiasson vs Yana Santos
- Patchy Mix vs Jakub Wiklacz
- Punahele Soriano vs Nikolay Veretennikov
- Ramiz Brahimaj vs Austin Vanderford
- Veronica Hardy vs Brogan Walker
