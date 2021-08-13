5 current lightweights who could’ve beaten UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely regarded as the greatest UFC lightweight fighter in history. Under the tutelage of his late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, ’The Eagle’ crafted the perfect grappling-based style for MMA.

Not only did Khabib go undefeated, he never even lost a round. Even more astoundingly, no one managed to draw blood from the Dagestani wrestler in combat.

Bowing out at 29-0, Khabib’s perfect record and legacy is set as he moves into promoting and coaching full time.

However, despite the incredible success and dominance he enjoyed throughout his career, there were many notable scalps ’The Eagle’ did not collect. Furthermore, there are certain fighters he never faced who may very well have had the tools to upset the sambo maestro.

Here are five fighters who could’ve defeated Khabib Nurmagomedov:

#5. Former Bellator lightweight champion and UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler

The longtime ace of the Bellator lightweight division has been making waves since he debuted for the UFC this year. At UFC 257, the collegiate wrestling standout put Dan Hooker to sleep just two and a half minutes into round one. Michael Chandler’s penchant for throwing heavy duty bombs has netted him 10 knockout wins in his career.

While Chandler came up short in his UFC lightweight title bid against Charles Oliveria at UFC 262, he remains a prominent figure in the division. A three-time Bellator lightweight champion, his six losses may make him look like an odd fit for vanquishing Khabib.

However, if there’s one thing ‘Iron’ has proven over the years, it’s that his fists can surprise you at any moment. Throw his devastating shots in with his mastery of choke holds and takedowns and suddenly ‘The Eagle’ could be in trouble.

On the feet, Chandler would have the striking advantage. While Khabib is the superior wrestler with a more dangerous ground game, Chandler has enough defense and know-how to keep himself safe.

If ‘The Eagle’ fails to get Chandler on the ground early, his risk of getting his chin tested goes up. Either way, this would’ve been one grueling, hard hitting bout for fight fans to enjoy.

