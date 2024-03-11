A fighter has accused UFC of almost 'breaking' him with controversial losses. Elsewhere, Conor McGregor ended up being last on the richest athlete list.

Here are today's top news updates from the world of combat sports.

Petr Yan accuses UFC of trying to break him mentally

After last Saturday's win over Song Yadong, Petr Yan told Kairouz Bros his honest feelings about losing to Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley. He lost to both via controversial split decisions in razor-close fights many thought he had won. Yan blames the UFC and Dana White for his misfortune.

'No Mercy' said:

"You don’t see my fight with Aljamain [Sterling]? You don’t see my fight with [Sean] O’Malley? Bulls**t, brother. Bulls**t game. They want[ed] to [break] me mentally... Dana, you know, two times, brother you did bulls**t for me."

Catch his comments below from 0:10 onwards:

Israel Adesanya reacts to Sean O'Malley's win, Dustin Poirier's KO, and more

Like every week, Israel Adesanya released his reaction video to UFC 299 a day after the event's conclusion on his YouTube channel, FREESTYLEBENDER.

The former middleweight champion was quite impressed with the headliners. He said:

"[Sean] O’Malley, f***ng hell! Just mesmerizing. Beautiful to watch. Even watching from the couch, whenever he was doing his feint, I found myself like reacting a little bit. Pin-point accuracy striking.

Adesanya also weighed in on Dustin Poirier's knockout of Benoit Saint Denis with an incredible right hook. He said:

"I was impressed with his escape as well from one of the guillotines, he did the cartwheel. He’s a good grappler, a good pace. If you can do that for five rounds, jeez. But yeah, congrats to DP.”

Check out his full reaction video below (Comments from 13:00):

Conor McGregor ranks #50 on the 'Highest-Paid Athletes of All Time' list

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the richest MMA fighter to date. But he is far from being the richest athlete of all time.

Sportico recently released their list of highest-paid athletes of all-time, led by Michael Jordan with a whopping inflation-adjusted earning of $3.75 billion. Close behind is Tiger Woods, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo. Floyd Mayweather ranks at No.10 with $1.48 billion in adjusted earnings.

Other notable mentions from combat sports on the list are Mike Tyson at No.18, Manny Pacquiao at No.22, and Canelo Alvarez at No. 37.

UFC star Conor McGregor ranks at No.50 with an adjusted earning of $555 million.

