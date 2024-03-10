UFC 299: Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis: Full video highlights

UFC veteran Dustin Poirier and rising lightweight contender Benoit Saint Denis locked horns in a five-round clash in the co-main event of UFC 299. The event was held on March 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

In his last UFC outing, 'The Diamond' went up against Justin Gaethje for the 'BMF' title in the main event of UFC 291. Poirier came up shot that night and suffered a brutal head kick knockout in the second round of the fight.

Denis, on the other hand, was riding an impressive five-fight win streak before the bout on March 9. One thing to note is that all five of 'God of War's UFC victories came via finishes - three knockouts and two submissions.

Check out the two lightweights making their way into the arena for UFC 299 below:

The fight started on a thrilling note as both fighters traded blows at a high pace in the opening round of the fight.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The second round also remained action-packed but 'The Diamond' emerged as the better fighter and knocked the Frenchman out in the UFC 299 co-main event.

Expand Tweet

With the victory, Poirier made an impressive return to the win column.