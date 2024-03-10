UFC 299: Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis: Live round-by-round updates 

The co-main event at UFC 299 features an electrifying lightweight contest between former interim champion Dustin Poirier and the dangerous up-and-comer Benoit Saint Denis.

Poirier's career has definitely seen better days. He is 3-2 in his last five and most recently suffered a second-round KO against Justin Gaethje in their UFC 291 BMF title fight.

'The Diamond' is in dire need of a win at the pay-per-view since a loss against the No.12 ranked fighter will essentially negate his chances for a title shot in the foreseeable future. At the same time, a statement win against the up-and-comer might even thrust him back into title contention.

The Louisiana native holds a record of 29-8 with one no-contest (NC) and boasts wins against a veritable list of MMA greats, including Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, and Gaethje, among others.

In the other half of the co-main, 'God of War' has a unique opportunity this Saturday. A win against Poirier will most certainly catapult him to the top-5 of the division and greatly enhance his chances for an eventual title shot. Saint Denis is 13-1 with one NC in MMA and is currently on a five-fight win streak.

According to the UFC's official website, the Frenchman is a -170 favorite over 'The Diamond' (+142 underdog) for the match-up.

Catch the final face-off below:

UFC 299: Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Round 1:

Poirier opens with a strong leg kick. Saint Denis changes level, and 'The Diamond' immediately tries to lock in a guillotine, but his opponent rolls out of danger. He secures Poirier's back and starts landing knees on his opponent's back.

As the pair separates, the Frenchman unloads a quick 1-2 on his opponents. Poirier tries another guillotine, this time standing up. Both fighters engage readily, landing their share of shots.

Saint Denis tries to look in a kimura. Poirier survives—more back-and-forth action by both men. 'The Diamon' tries a third guillotine; Saint Denis gets out of danger again.

The 28-year-old secures his opponent's back after a scramble threatening a rear naked choke. The Frenchman transitions to an arm bar but is unable to finish the submission as the round comes to a close.

Round 2: As the second round unfolds, Poirier tries another guillotine but fails to secure the choke and gives up his back to his opponent.

'The Diamond' gets back up, and Saint Denis rips into his opponent's body in the pocket.

Poirier connects with an uppercut. He then unloads a left hand, which wobbles his foe. He briefly tries to go back to another Guillotine but is quickly forced into another stand-up scramble. This time, a right hook from 'The Diamond' floors his opponent and he then follows with a right hand, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

Official Result: Dustin Poirier def. Benoit Saint Denis via KO (2:32 minute of Round 2)

Watch Dustin Poirier take in the win below:

