UFC bantamweight suspended, Joe Rogan talks UFO sightings, Daniel Cormier issues verdict on 'Gorilla vs. 100 men' debate: MMA News Roundup

This edition of Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup focuses on the UFC. One of the promotion's bantamweights has landed himself a half-year suspension. Meanwhile, veteran commentator Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on UFO sightings on a recent podcast episode.

Last, but not least, ex-double champion Daniel Cormier touched on the viral 'gorilla vs. 100 men' debate taking social media by storm.

Douglas Silva de Andrade's 2025 UFC campaign is all but over

Not since June 15, 2024 has Douglas Silva de Andrade set foot in the octagon, with his last appearance being a unanimous decision loss to Miles Johns at UFC Vegas 93. While he was initially scheduled to compete this year, that is no longer the case after he tested positive for furosemide, landing him a six-month suspension.

As a loop diuretic medication, it isn't a steroid. However, it can be used as a masking agent, rendering it a banned substance. Fortunately for Silva, this does not appear to be a case of dishonesty. He submitted a supplement to the CSAD for testing. The supplement in testing did not list furosemide as an ingredient.

However, it did contain the supplement, which appears to be a tainted one, especially as supplement brands typically share processing vats.

Joe Rogan shares his thoughts on UFC sightings

On episode #2314 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the longtime UFC commentator conversed with physicist Hal Puthoff about UFOs as a phenomenon. During the conversation, Rogan proposed a case for UFOs concealing themselves in the ocean.

"The real thought that keeps getting brought about in the zeitgeist is the ocean. That's what people bring up all the time. If you wanna hide in plain sight, where would you hide? Well, you hide in three quarters of the Earth's surface that we very rarely examine."

Check out Joe Rogan's thoughts on UFOs (2:07:48):

This isn't the first time Rogan has discussed UFOs. In fact, he and his close friend and 10th Planet jiu-jitsu coach Eddie Bravo once shared a common interest in UFOs before Bravo's shift to the Flat Earth conspiracy theory.

Daniel Cormier weighs in on the viral gorilla debate

In a recent sitdown with Ben Askren, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier adressed the question about whether 100 men could defeat a silverback gorilla. According to Cormier, the men have no chance.

"Ben. Every time they're running at him, he's just bang, bang, bang [swatting motion]. 100 men have no chance."

Check out Daniel Cormier's thoughts on the gorilla debate (27:17):

However, Cormier isn't the only fighter to weigh in. Others chimed in with their thoughts as well.

