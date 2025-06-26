UFC BJJ accused of theft by Craig Jones, Jon Jones' ex-rival explains his GOAT status, Charles Oliveira predicts Ilia Topuria fight: MMA News Roundup

The UFC has drawn all the attention in this edition of Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup. Craig Jones took aim at the promotion for its Brazilian jiu-jitsu expansion, while one of Jon Jones' old nemeses commented on his rival's legacy in the wake of his retirement.

Elsewhere, Charles Oliveira previewed his fight with Ilia Topuria, who he faces this Saturday.

Craig Jones blasts the UFC's Brazilian jiu-jitsu initiative

UFC BJJ had its inaugural event just yesterday, and high-profile grappler Craig Jones was not pleased. Naturally, he couldn't help but take a jab at the promotion in a recent Instagram clip.

"People think I'm taking this UFC BJJ very personal but I wish their finale today all the success in the world. Obviously, they stole the pit, the rules, the judges, they're blocking staff from our event but I hope the finale goes off with a bang today."

Check out Craig Jones' criticism:

The event transpired without incident, with grappling sensation Mikey Musumeci capturing the first UFC BJJ bantamweight title. Perhaps, as future relations improve, Jones himself will make the move.

A former Jon Jones rival comes to his defense

Former light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans, who was once Jon Jones' teammate, has spoken out against his ex-rival's criticis. In the wake of Jones' retirement, Evans said the following:

"I think that, in time, once this moment passes and there's more perspective looked at on his career, I think he'll be held up to be as good, and his accomplishments will stand the test of time. Drug cheat, everything else. Listen, he's the greatest. He's the greatest one to ever do it, and you have to be kind of a hater to say he isn't."

Check out Rashad Evans' message to Jon Jones' detractors (0:44):

Evans and Jones famously feuded back in 2012, which 'Bones' won via unanimous decision.

Charles Oliveira previews UFC 317 main event

In his media day interview, shared on YouTube by the MMA Junkie, Charles Oliveira addressed Ilia Topuria's trash talk. Ahead of their lightweight title fight, 'do Bronx' said the following:

"In reality, everyone knows what's gonna happen. It's another dude that's talking that's gonna fold in front of me."

Check out Charles Oliveira's thoughts on Ilia Topuria (5:08):

Topuria is just as confident, but so is Oliveira. In fact, the Brazilian previously predicted a knockout in his favor.

