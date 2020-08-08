UFC President Dana White revealed that Yair Rodriguez is out of the much-anticipated showdown against Zabit Magomedsharipov that was scheduled to main-event UFC Fight Night on the August 29 card. Rodriguez pulled out of the bout citing a high-ankle sprain and fracture. Interestingly enough, UFC could be looking at giving Calvin Kattar a rematch against Zabit Magomedsharipov to determine the next title challenger.

The bout was crucial for the division. Zabit is currently ranked #3 in the UFC Featherweight division and was likely looking at a title opportunity with a win over #5 Yair Rodriguez. Additionally, the unavailability of the Korean Zombie due to travel restrictions in light of the pandemic has put a break to his much-anticipated showdown against #2 ranked Brian Ortega. In the absence of Ortega vs Zombie, it only makes sense that UFC looks at Zabit vs Kattar as the #1 contender's match for the Featherweight championship.

Does Calvin Kattar deserve title opportunity?

UFC 249 Stephens v Kattar

Calvin Kattar has been the most active featherweight for UFC in the last couple of years. Brian Ortega hasn't competed inside the octagon since December 2018. He last competed inside the octagon against Max Holloway in an unsuccessful attempt for the title. Chan Sung Jung or 'The Korean Zombie' is coming off a spectacular TKO win over Frankie Edgar. However, Yair Rodriguez has a win over Chan Sung Jung and has since then picked up a victory over Jeremy Stephens.

@zabeast_mma I gave you 10 months to catch your breath after that third round. You ready to pick up where we left off on 8/29? #FiveRounds #NewEnglandCartel @ufc @seanshelby @danawhite — Calvin Kattar (@CalvinKattar) August 6, 2020

Calvin Kattar, on the other side, has been brilliant in 2020. Since losing to Zabit Magomedsharipov in what was a Fight of the Night outing for both the fighters, Calvin Kattar has picked up impressive victories over Jeremy Stephens, and rising prospect Dan Ige. Meanwhile, Zabit has not competed inside the octagon ever since his win over Kattar in November last year.

Calvin Kattar fought a competitive fight against Zabit and looked better in the latter part of the fight. After Yair Rodriguez pulled out of the fight, Kattar has also offered to step in as a quick replacement to take on the Dagestani fighter. In the absence of Ortega vs Zombie, UFC should go ahead with Zabit vs Kattar to determine the #1 contender for the UFC Featherweight championship.

Zabit has risen to the top in no time in the last couple of years. Enjoying a six-fight win streak in the Featherweight division and with wins over Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar, he is poised to challenge the champion next. Zabit took to social media to share his frustration surrounding the confusion regarding his next opponent. And also claimed that UFC offered him the winner of Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway.

Zabit has long been seen as the future champion. He is brilliant on his feet and has a spectacular striking game. He is equally brilliant on the ground, with multiple submissions victories inside UFC. Calvin Kattar has become a prominent face in the Featherweight division and his last two wins inside the octagon have definitely taken him among the top elites waiting to fight for the championship belt.