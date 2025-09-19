UFC CEO put on blast by Oscar De La Hoya, Raja Jackson arrested for Syko Stu incident, Conor McGregor exits Irish presidential race: MMA News Roundup

Oscar De La Hoya recently sounded off on UFC CEO Dana White after being unhappy with the way the Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez fight was promoted. Elsewhere, Raja Jackson was arrested for the incident involving Syko Stu last month, and Conor McGregor quit the Irish presidential race.Catch up on all the latest developments in combat sports with Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup.UFC CEO Dana White slammed by Oscar De La Hoya for Terence Crawford-Canelo Alvarez fight promotionOscar De La Hoya wasn't happy about the way Dana White and TKO Boxing handled the promotion of the Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez fight card. The boxing icon slammed White for allegedly fumbling the matchups and for failing to answer a journalist's question regarding the Ali Act changes.In a video shared to his social media handles, De La Hoya sounded off on the UFC CEO and said:&quot;Speaking of poor promotion, Dana White didn’t have his best week. His T-shirt shrank smaller every minute, especially when he was questioned about attempting to amend [boxing’s federal regulations]. You’re saying this reporter’s an a*shole because he’s asking you a legitimate question? TKO needs it to change so they can fu*k fighters over. Sorry, Uncle Fester. You can’t muzzle the boxing media like you do in the UFC.”He continued:“I wonder if [White] regrets leaving the UFC for a sport that doesn’t want him. It’s like having a loyal girlfriend and ditching her for a hot one-night stand who ghosts you… That’s Dana White.”Raja Jackson arrested for Syko Stu incident last month, held on $50,000 bondAlmost a month after assaulting Syko Stu at an independent wrestling event, Raja Jackson has been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on a felony charge.During the live-streamed wrestling event on Aug.23, Jackson slammed Stu to the canvas and followed up with a flurry of unanswered shots to the head. Stu was later hospitalized with severe injuries, including facial fractures. After several days under medical supervision, Stu was allowed to go home.In a report via TMZ Sports, Jackson has been held on a $50,000 bond while the investigation continues.Conor McGregor drops out of Irish presidential race, Chael Sonnen reactsConor McGregor recently announced his decision to withdraw from the Irish presidential race. In his official statement, the Irishman explained that his decision wasn't easy and was taken after careful consideration. In an X post, he wrote:&quot;Following careful reflection and after consulting with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy from this presidential race. This was not an easy decision, but it is the right one at this moment in time. While I will not contest this election, my commitment to Ireland does not end here.&quot;He continued:&quot;My first venture into politics, and although I have chosen to withdraw this round, meaningful progress has been made. I want to assure the people of Ireland that this will not be my last election... This is not the end, but the beginning of my political journey... I will continue to serve my people on the global stage, lobbying for Ireland’s best interests socially and economically, of that there is no doubt.&quot;Over the past year, McGregor had been making waves on social media with his pivot toward politics, and he extensively shared his policy plans that included immigration reform, attention to national/civil security, and transparency.While some were shocked at his withdrawal, UFC icon Chael Sonnen wasn't surprised. In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Sonnen slammed McGregor's &quot;phony campaign&quot; and said:''The most real thing about the phoney campaign was the concession... Like, there was a passion. He's a very good performer, but he wasn't performing. Conor's serious. He's serious about loving Ireland... The concession was so clearly written by somebody else after consulting with his family... when you're blowing c*ke, getting bl*wn by strippers, running in and out of court dates for this very thing, it's a little hard to act as though you're the guy that consults with family. You're very clearly the guy that does whatever he feels like.''He continued:''The most absurd thing was thinking that he owed an explanation. An explanation to whom? The parliament never recognized you. There was no vote. There was no ballot. There was no visit to their version of the Secretary of State's office. There was nothing about this... if I were to ask Conor... what it takes to run?... I don't think that he would have the answer.''