UFC champion responds to presenter Megan Olivi mistakenly referring to him as the Interim Champ

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill called out Megan Olivi for referring to him and the interim title holder.

Olivi is a fan-favorite interviewer and reporter that has secured a consistent UFC job with hard work and dedication. Unfortunately, she made a mistake at UFC Charlotte, which frustrated the 205-pound champion.

During a post-fight interview with Johnny Walker, who defeated Anthony Smith on May 13, Olivi accidentally referred to Hill as the interim light heavyweight champion. ‘Sweet Dreams’ addressed the comment on Twitter by saying:

“Interim Champ? @MeganOlivi that’s how you feel?”

Olivi quickly responded to Hill’s tweet:

“I immediately corrected myself! I’m so sorry, you know I have nothing but respect for you!”

On January 21, Hill became the undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion. ‘Sweet Dreams’ claimed the throne against Glover Teixeira after Jiri Prochazka vacated the title with a severe shoulder injury. Since then, some people have questioned whether Hill is the legitimate champion until he beats Prochazka.

Fans support UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill amid interim champion references

Jamahal Hill is riding a four-fight win streak since losing against Paul Craig in June 2021. Although he hasn’t fought Jiri Prochazka, ‘Sweet Dreams’ has proved he’s arguably the best 205-pounder on the planet after making a statement against Glover Teixeira.

Once Hill called out Megan Olivi, fans filled the comment section with support, including some saying:

“I heard multiple people say that yesterday. The disrespect”

“Gonna make it undisputed pretty quick here anyway”

“Jiri may have never lost the belt. But Jamahal WON that sh*t. The performance he put on against Glover was a masterclass. And Glover was beating Jiri. Jiri gets the shot as soon as he is healthy. But until then, nobody should be doubting the legitimacy of Jamahal as champion.”

“This guy 50/44’d the guy Jiri went life and death with and people are sleeping on him lol. Pony tail merchant is gonna get sparked clean by jamahal and im all in”

“I heard people saying that during media day and i was like really? The disrespect is ridiculous”

Jamahal Hill made his UFC debut in January 2020 after earning his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. Since then, he’s established a promotional record of 6-1 with one no-contest. Hill vs. Jiri Prochazka is expected to take place later this year, but the timeline is still unclear.

‘Sweet Dreams’ wants the fight to happen in August or September, depending on when Prochazka fully recovers from his shoulder injury.

