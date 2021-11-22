5 UFC coach of the year candidates in 2021

Behind almost every great UFC fighter, there is a brilliant coach. At times, coaches are underrated for the role they play as a linchpin to a fighter's in-cage effectiveness. During some of the most intense moments in the UFC, coaches can help fighters find the mindset they need in order to succeed in a live-fight scenario.

The role played by a coach in the UFC varies, though the driving principle for them is to see their fighters adapt and evolve over time. Each year, new and exciting stars emerge in the UFC. Illuminating the path of the unknown, coaches are there for fighters outside of competition, but especially during the heat of battle.

MMA brings a fast pace and intensity few other sports can match. In 2021, many coach of the year candidates have come to light. Even Khabib Nurmagomedov is gathering steam as a coach in his retirement days. With that in mind, here are 5 UFC coach of the year candidates for 2021.

#5. UFC coach Rafael Cordeiro - Kings MMA

Rafael Cordeiro is a well-known coach in the UFC community. On his path as an MMA coach, Cordeiro has trained many fighters to become world champions. Cordeiro stopped fighting and became a full-time coach in 1999.

In addition to being known for his calm, cool and collected coaching style, Cordeiro has helped many Brazilian fighters realize a championship. As a former coach for Anderson Silva, it's safe to say Cordeiro's accolades are often understated by the spectacular fights his pupils put on.

Currently, Rafael Cordeiro is training at least one champion in Cris Cyborg. As a former UFC featherweight champion, Cyborg took her services to Bellator and didn't look back. After earning 145-pound gold in January 2020, the hard-hitting potential female GOAT has only added to her stack of achievements after firing off two title defenses. Rafael Cordeiro and Cyborg appear to be a great fit.

Cordeiro isn't just known for grooming UFC champions though. The Brazilian coach is responsible for training a stable of dynamic contenders. Beneil Dariush, one of Cordeiro's students, is the No. 3-ranked lightweight and is on the cusp of title contention. With two incredibly impressive athletes performing on the big stage, Cordeiro is in the running as one of the best coaches for 2021.

