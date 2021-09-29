5 most disappointing UFC comebacks

Mixed martial arts is a brutal sport. That's especially true for those fighting at the highest level in the UFC. Those signed by the promotion are often rising, talented prospects or champions in other organizations. The competition on MMA's biggest stage is fierce.

But there are always those who carve out a name for themselves. Fighters like George St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Stipe Miocic, Jon Jones and others are legends. They've beaten almost every challenge and climbed the ranks to become champions. Many fighters who reached the top and then retired have made successful comebacks as well.

George St-Pierre clinched the UFC middleweight title in his return fight in 2017. Jones managed to reclaim the light heavyweight title in 2017 after being stripped in 2015.

But some can never pick up where they left off after stepping away. Like Brock Lesnar, who immediately became a huge star when he joined the UFC. The WWE superstar even became the heavyweight champion.

Brock Lesnar hits Mark Hunt with heavy shots at UFC 200.

His return to heavyweight glory in 2016, however, stopped short. 'The Beast Incarnate' tested positive for a banned substance after his fight. Lesnar soon retired from MMA.

On that note, let's take a look at five great fighters who failed to make a successful comeback.

#5. BJ Penn couldn't leave the UFC

Over the years, many UFC fighters have retired, only to return with varying degrees of success. BJ Penn is a fighter who never found his winning ways after his comeback.

During his prime, 'The Prodigy' was an elite mixed martial artist. In 2002 he fought Jens Pulver for the lightweight belt but lost. In 2004 he won the welterweight title with an upset win over Matt Hughes. After avenging his loss against Pulver, he won the UFC lightweight title in 2006. He defended it three times.

He retired in 2011 after losing to Nick Diaz but made a comeback in 2012. However, he lost for the third time against Frankie Edgar. Penn then announced he was leaving for good but returned yet again in 2017. This time, he was brutalized by Yair Rodrigues. The UFC finally released the 42-year-old in 2019.

BJ Penn was among the first two-division champions. He took part in the UFC's first champion vs. champion fight. But the insistence on fighting after his prime marred a successful career.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Utathya Ghosh