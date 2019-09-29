UFC Copenhagen News: Jared Cannonier silences the crowd; destroys Jack Hermansson in the main event

In a brutal display of power, Cannonier knocks out 'The Joker'

Jared Cannonier stunned the crowd at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen into pin drop silence as he stopped the ‘Joker’ Jack Hermansson early in the second round of the main event at UFC Fight Night 160 via TKO.

This was Cannonier’s third consecutive victory at middleweight after a hugely disappointing stint at light heavyweight. However, the decision to drop down to 185 pounds proved beneficial for him as he completely outclassed Hermansson on the feet with his sheer power.

Closely contested opening round

Hermansson came out firing at the very beginning of the contest; connecting with low kicks. Cannonier fought back; landing kicks of his own but was taken down by the Joker. The pair went back and forth at each other as they traded some heavy jabs. Cannonier went for the body with his right hand and followed it up with leg kicks. Hermansson landed a cracking knee on Cannonier just before the end of the opening round.

Cannonier silences the crowd

The Swede, feeding off the electric crowd that was rooting for him the whole time, started the second round aggressively but he got caught with a huge upper cut from Cannonier which rocked him. As he fell down, Cannonier pounced to take the mount, postured up and started landing killer blows on Hermansson, forcing the referee to stop the contest at 27 seconds of the second round. After the tight first round, a lightning fast knockout in the second was least expected.

Check out the vicious knockout of Hermansson below.

Post fight interview

After the big win, “The Killa Gorilla” was respectful towards his Swedish opponent and said

“I feel on top of the world. I guess I was the better man tonight. Jack tried his best and I expected nothing less from him.”

On being asked who he wants to face next, Cannonier replied saying:

“I do not know what is next for me. I don’t care about rankings. All I care about is winning fights.”

Cannonier also took home the Performance of the Night bonus thanks to his magnificent display of knockout power against the Swede Hermansson.

