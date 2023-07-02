Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about the recently concluded UFC Vegas 76, Francis Ngannou's next fight, and more.

#3. Fans notice horrific staph infection on UFC debutant's leg

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice a nasty staph infection busting open on Nursulton Ruziboev's leg during the live telecast of UFC Vegas 76.

Ruziboev made his UFC debut on Saturday against Brunno Ferreira and ended his opponent's undefeated streak with a knockout.

However, in the middle of the fight, a staph infection he may or may not have been aware of, ripped open on his left leg, which fans were quick to spot and point out on Twitter.

Daniel Rubenstein @dannyrube Pay no attention to the staph that just busted open on Ruziboev’s leg Pay no attention to the staph that just busted open on Ruziboev’s leg

#2. Brian Ortega and Tracy Cortez exchange words on Twitter after the breakup

In light of recent comments by fans on Tracy Cortez's posts about how Brian Ortega 'fumbled the bag', 'T-City' took to Twitter to announce he made a very conscious decision of 'throwing it away on purpose.'

Brian Ortega @BrianTcity Everyone out here talking bout I fumbled. Y’all must not know the rules of the game. When you drop the ball on accident that’s a fumble , but when you throw it away on purpose. That’s called a complete pass . Top G shit! Everyone out here talking bout I fumbled. Y’all must not know the rules of the game. When you drop the ball on accident that’s a fumble , but when you throw it away on purpose. That’s called a complete pass . Top G shit!

In retaliation, Cortez called Ortega out for talking 'negative' about her when she kept her mouth shut.

"Let me just say that to this day, I've yet to say anything negative about you or bash your name! Don't start throwing shade now."

Tracy Cortez’s ERA @TracyCortezmma I’m blessed 🏽

🫶🏽 Let me just say that to this day, I’ve yet to say anything negative about you or bash your name! Don’t start throwing shade nowI’m blessed #MoveWithLove 🫶🏽 Let me just say that to this day, I’ve yet to say anything negative about you or bash your name! Don’t start throwing shade now 😂😂 I’m blessed 🙏🏽😌#MoveWithLove 🫶🏽

Cortez is not in the wrong for claiming she did not badmouth Ortega after their breakup. They both removed pictures of each other from their social media accounts. But despite several provocative comments from the fans, Cortez did not stoop down to insulting Ortega publicly.

It can be assumed that Cortez's recent viral picture with Paulo Costa may have triggered the reaction from Brian Ortega.

#1. Francis Ngannou to box Tyson Fury, but with 'no knockdowns': Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn says he has heard Francis Ngannou will fight Tyson Fury on his boxing debut, but it may have a less-than-exciting stipulation.

The veteran boxing promoter revealed in an interview with Boxing Social that Ngannou and Fury will lock horns soon. But it will be an exhibition fight, which means there will be no knockdowns or knockouts.

"Yes, I believe so [Francis Ngannou will fight Tyson Fury next]. This is what I've heard. It'll be an exhibition. No knockdowns or anything... It's disappointing, but it is what it is. I wanted to see him [Fury] fight [Oleksandr] Usyk."

Watch Hearn's comments below from the 04:05 minute mark:

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov

