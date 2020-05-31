UFC on ESPN 9 Results - Female fighter creates history, Tyron Woodley gets dominated, Heavyweight fighter gets away with illegal move

UFC on ESPN 9.

UFC returned to Las Vegas to air a fairly decent UFC on ESPN 9 card from inside UFC Apex. It may not have had the big-name fights but the match-ups on this lineup had all the potential to be show-stealers. Tyron Woodley made his Octagon return for the first time since losing the Welterweight strap to take on Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC on ESPN 9.

Blagoy Ivanov and Augusto Sakai locked horns in a heavyweight co-main event clash while Roosevelt Roberts and Brok Weaver faced each other in a Lightweight bout at UFC on ESPN 9.

Billy Quarantillo and Spike Carlyle faced each other in a catchweight bout (150 pounds) and the weight was agreed upon by both fighters before the contract was signed for the UFC on ESPN 9 contest.

Rising Women's Strawweights Mackenzie Dern and Hannah Cifers rounded up the main card.

Here are the results and highlights of UFC on ESPN 9:

UFC on ESPN 9 Results - Prelims

Katlyn Chookagian def. Antonina Shevchenko via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)

Daniel Rodriguez def. Gabriel Green via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jamahal Hill def. Klidson Abreu via TKO (knee and punches) (1:51, Round One)

Brandon Royval def. Tim Elliott via submission (arm triangle choke) (3:18, Round Two)

Advertisement

Casey Kenney def. Louis Smolka via submission (guillotine choke) (3:03, Round One)

Chris Gutierrez def. Vince Morales via TKO (leg kicks) (4:27, Round Two)

UFC on ESPN 9 Results - Main Card

#5. Mackenzie Dern vs. Hannah Cifers (Strawweight)

Dern vs. Cifers

Mackenzie Dern came into the fight looking for a third UFC win against Hannah Cifers. Both unranked women looked to get a big win which would get them closer to the ranked spots in the division.

¡A lo que vinimos! 🔥🔥



Mackenzie Dern vs Hannah Cife en el peso paja abren la cartelera principal.



¡Conéctense a ESPN 2 (🇦🇷🇨🇴🇧🇴🇵🇪🇻🇪🇪🇨🇵🇾🇺🇾)!#ESPNKnockOut#UFCVegas #LaPasiónNuncaSeFue pic.twitter.com/Kt9bMQHjlH — ESPN KnockOut (@ESPNKnockOut) May 31, 2020

Round 1: They circled the Octagon for a few seconds before the clinch came into play. Dern and Cifers attempted to wrestle each other down and the Brazilian tried to use her strength but Cifers held her own. Cifers even cracked Dern with a big knee against the cage.

The broke up the clinch and Dern landed a good uppercut on the subsequent entry. Cifers landed a good outside leg kick. Cifers moved around a lot while also constantly shifting stances. Cifers caught a body kick and the fight went to the mat. Cifers saw an opening and unleashed a few hammer fists, however, she got a little sloppy.

Dern caught hold of Cifers' leg while on her back. She turned over and locked in the kneebar. Cifers was in a world of trouble and she was left with no option but to tap. That was crafty from the BJJ virtuoso. Mackenzie's elite ground game came to the fore here.

No es un secreto lo buena que es @MackenzieDern en el piso y aquí lo muestra con llave a la rodilla #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/yteXZPulbZ — ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) May 31, 2020

Result: Mackenzie Dern def. Hannah Cifers via submission (kneebar) (2:36, Round One)

Mackenzie created history by becoming the first woman to have a leglock submission in women's UFC history. Quite a feat there!

De vuelta al camino de la victoria @MackenzieDern!!! Y logrando la primera victoria por llave a la rodilla en cualquier división femenina #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/JlQFJwqNrd — ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) May 31, 2020