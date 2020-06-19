UFC Featherweight Champ Alexander Volkanovski wants to test himself against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been challenged by the UFC Featherweight Champion.

Alexander Volkanovski will be defending his title at UFC 251.

In December of 2019, Alexander Volkanovski cemented his place at the top of the UFC Featherweight Division by capping off an incredible win over former champion Max Holloway. However, the Aussie fighter now wants to test himself against Lightweight's very best, in the form of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In his recent interview with The Score, Volkanovski said that he isn't fond of fighters chasing other divisions, but fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov is definitely an option for the reigning UFC Featherweight Champion.

Alexander Volkanovski willing to test himself against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Alexander Volkanovski is currently focusing on his upcoming clash against Max Holloway in the co-main event of UFC 251. However, 'The Great' wants to test his skills against reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Volkanovski has compiled an impressive run of fights in UFC. Now, he wants the opportunity to share the Octagon with the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov. While speaking to The Score, Volkanovski said that his current goal is to focus on the Featherweight Division but considering a fight against Nurmagomedov comes up early next year, he would have to accept it. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“I don’t like people chasing other divisions, but (fighting Nurmagomedov) is definitely an option. Right now, got a belt to defend, and then there’s probably going be No. 1 contender (after that). But I mean early next year, if something comes to me, like that fight, I’ll have to take it.”

While Volkanovski is well aware of Khabib's strength on the ground, he also considers himself to be a "freak" when it comes to getting back up on his feet.

“Khabib is one of the GOATs as well. Nothing but respect for the dude,” Volkanovski said. “But I’m very, very hard to hold down. I’ve obviously got the brains. I’ve got the cardio. I’m a freak when it comes to holding on the ground; it’s just almost impossible holding me on the ground. Nothing but respect to all the fighters that are in the UFC, but every single one of us wants to prove something. And you know, eventually, I want to prove myself in that lightweight division too.”

Alexander Volkanovski will be returning to the Octagon next month, as he is set for a Featherweight Title co-main event clash against Max Holloway, in what will be a rematch between the pair. 'The Great' had defeated Holloway at UFC 245 to win the title and fight fans around the world are definitely looking forward to another clash between the pair.