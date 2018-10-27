UFC Fight Night 138: Moncton - Last Minute Betting Odds

UFC Fight Night 138 is set to take place in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. The fighters are set for their event, as the card has finally arrived.

After a hush in UFC following the events of what had taken place after the UFC 229 main card event, the fanbase has come alive once again putting the events of the pay-per-view behind them. However, there is one fighter who has proved to be in the center of controversy of both UFC 229 and on the card for this fight as well.

Artem Lobov is part of the UFC Fight Night 138 card. During the build-up to the McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight, Artem Lobov once found himself surrounded by Khabib and his friends. He was bullied verbally and slapped around.

This incident ended up badly for everyone concerned, as to defend his friend, Conor McGregor and a couple of his friends attacked the UFC bus on which Khabib was, with McGregor throwing a dolly at it breaking the bus' window. This ended up heading towards legal proceedings.

Now, after the UFC 229 post-main event brawl, Zubaira Tukhugov was removed from the fight were he was scheduled to fight Artem Lobov. Lobov is now set to face Michael Johnson instead, despite Johnson missing the weight for the fight.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at the odds from the Early Preliminary Card and Preliminary Card for the night.

Early Preliminary Card:

Te'Jovan Edwards (-549) vs. Don Madge (+380): Favoured Winner - Te'Jovan Edwards Arjan Bhullar (-163) vs. Marcelo Golm (+130): Favoured Winner - Arjan Bhullar Stevie Ray (-163) vs. Jessin Ayari (+130): Favoured Winner - Stevie Ray

Preliminary Card:

Nordine Taleb (-105) vs. Sean Strickland (-120): Favoured Winner - Sean Strickland Thibault Gouti (+600) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (-1000): Favoured Winner - Nasrat Haqparast Calvin Kattar (-275) vs. Chris Fishgold (+210): Favoured Winner - Calvin Kattar Sarah Moras (-175) vs. Talita Bernardo (+140): Favoured Winner - Sarah Moras

