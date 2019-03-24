×
UFC Fight Night 148 Results: Insane Superman Punch knockout in main event upset

Lennard Surrao
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
190   //    24 Mar 2019, 10:15 IST

Showtime doing Showtime things!
Showtime doing Showtime things!

The latest Fight Night offering from the UFC came from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee and was headlined by a mouth-watering clash between Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis.

A hard-hitting heavyweight contest between Curtis Blaydes and Justin Willis co-main evented the show while a host of other stylistically engaging match-ups rounded off the card.

As is the case with every card, UFC Fight Night 148 had a healthy mix of finishes, decisions and some high-quality performances in general, and ended up being an entertaining watch for fight fans watching around the globe.

So let's not waste any more time and get right into it! Here are the results of UFC Fight Night 148 from Nashville:

UFC Fight Night 148 Prelims Results:

* Bryce Mitchell def. Bobby Moffett via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Marlon Vera def. Frankie Saenz via TKO (Punches) (1:25, Round 1)

* Jennifer Maia def. Alexis Davis via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Randa Markos def. Angela Hill via Submission (Armbar) (4:24, Round 1)

* Chris Gutierrez def. Ryan MacDonald via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Jordan Espinosa def. Eric Shelton via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

#1. J.J. Aldrich (7-2) vs. Maycee Barber (6-0) (Women's Flyweight)

Aldrich vs. Barber
Aldrich vs. Barber

The women from the 125 lbs division kicked things off on the main card as J.J. Aldrich moved up to Flyweight to take on the undefeated Maycee Barber.

Aldrich started off hot as she rocked Barber with a massive left shot. Barber went crashing to the mat but was conscious enough to get back up only to fall back into guard. They stood and exchanged combinations all throughout the first round. Barber connected with the jabs and 1-2s while Aldrich countered with hard strikes. Aldrich scored another takedown to end the round on a high.

Barber was the aggressor in the second round as she came in looking for the finish. She went on the offensive and tied up Aldrich against the cage. Barber reversed and unleashed a barrage of strikes. Aldrich was hurt and covered up. The referee had seen enough and stepped in to put Aldrich out of her misery.

Result: Maycee Barber def. J.J. Aldrich via TKO (Punches) (3:01, Round 2)

The undefeated Maycee Barber came back from potentially losing the fight to putting an end to Aldrich's 3-fight win streak. A great showing from Barber and a solid start to the main card.





