UFC Fight Night 150 Results: Massive shocker in main event, popular veteran returns after a year and loses

UFC Fort Lauderdale had it all!

UFC's latest fight night offering took place at the BB&T Centre in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The card was headlined by a mouthwatering middleweight clash between perennial title contender Jacare Souza and the highly underrated Jack Hermanson.

The polarising Greg Hardy competed in the co-main event slot while the eccentric Mike Perry was also in action against Brazilian Muay Thai practitioner Alex Oliveria.

So let's not waste any more time and jump right into the results and highlights of UFC Fight Night 150 (.

UFC Fight Night 150 Results - Prelims

Takashi Sato def. Ben Saunders via TKO (Round 2, 1:18)

Augusto Sakai def. Andrei Arlovski via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Carla Esparza def. Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Gilbert Burns def. Mike Davis via submission (rear-naked choke) (Round 2, 4:15)

Jim Miller def. Jason Gonzalez via submission (rear-naked choke) (Round 1, 2:12)

Angela Hill def. Jodie Esquibel via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Dhiego Lima def. Court McGee via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

UFC Fight Night 150 Results - Main Card

#1. Roosevelt Roberts (7-0) vs. Thomas Gifford (14-7-0-2) (Lightweight)

Roosevelt vs. Grifford.

The main card proceedings were kicked off by a fight between the undefeated Roosevelt Roberts against UFC debutant Thomas Gifford. Roosevelt was the -450 favourite heading into the bout and he surely justified the claim with a dominating performance against Grifford.

Gifford tried his best to take the fight to Roosevelt. The undefeated Florida-born fighter, though, was having none of it as he took Grifford down in the first round and worked towards getting a submission.

Roosevelt got Grifford down again in the second round and put on a solid display with some hard-hitting ground and pound. Gifford had no answer by the time the third round rolled by, and all Roberts had to do was to not make a careless mistake.

Result: Roosevelt Roberts def. Thomas Gifford via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Roosevelt Roberts (-475) goes to 8-0 in UFC with a unanimous decision W over Thomas Gifford.



UFC FT LAUDERDALE ODDS HERE ▶️ https://t.co/PIKIrCNfWo#MMA #SportsBetting



pic.twitter.com/gNHfA6jvCj — SBR Sports Picks (@SBRSportsPicks) April 28, 2019

“Matt Frevola, I want you boy. I need some revenge. Let’s go.”



Roosevelt Roberts delivers a message to @MattFre16 (and @seanshelby) #UFCFtLauderdale pic.twitter.com/okFeCXGViL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 28, 2019

