×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UFC Fight Night 150 Results: Massive shocker in main event, popular veteran returns after a year and loses 

Lennard Surrao
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
309   //    28 Apr 2019, 13:29 IST

UFC Fort Lauderdale had it all!
UFC Fort Lauderdale had it all!

UFC's latest fight night offering took place at the BB&T Centre in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The card was headlined by a mouthwatering middleweight clash between perennial title contender Jacare Souza and the highly underrated Jack Hermanson.

The polarising Greg Hardy competed in the co-main event slot while the eccentric Mike Perry was also in action against Brazilian Muay Thai practitioner Alex Oliveria.

So let's not waste any more time and jump right into the results and highlights of UFC Fight Night 150 (.

UFC Fight Night 150 Results - Prelims

Takashi Sato def. Ben Saunders via TKO (Round 2, 1:18)

Augusto Sakai def. Andrei Arlovski via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Carla Esparza def. Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Gilbert Burns def. Mike Davis via submission (rear-naked choke) (Round 2, 4:15)

Jim Miller def. Jason Gonzalez via submission (rear-naked choke) (Round 1, 2:12)

Angela Hill def. Jodie Esquibel via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Advertisement

Dhiego Lima def. Court McGee via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

UFC Fight Night 150 Results - Main Card

#1. Roosevelt Roberts (7-0) vs. Thomas Gifford (14-7-0-2) (Lightweight)

Roosevelt vs. Grifford.
Roosevelt vs. Grifford.

The main card proceedings were kicked off by a fight between the undefeated Roosevelt Roberts against UFC debutant Thomas Gifford. Roosevelt was the -450 favourite heading into the bout and he surely justified the claim with a dominating performance against Grifford.

Gifford tried his best to take the fight to Roosevelt. The undefeated Florida-born fighter, though, was having none of it as he took Grifford down in the first round and worked towards getting a submission.

Roosevelt got Grifford down again in the second round and put on a solid display with some hard-hitting ground and pound. Gifford had no answer by the time the third round rolled by, and all Roberts had to do was to not make a careless mistake.

Result: Roosevelt Roberts def. Thomas Gifford via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)


1 / 6 NEXT
Tags:
UFC Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza Greg Hardy UFC Fighters UFC Results MMA Results
Advertisement
UFC Fight Night 149: Full Card Details
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 146 Results: Veteran returns after 3 years, fans boo after judges potentially make a big mistake
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 148 Results: Insane Superman Punch knockout in main event upset
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 149 Results: 34-year-old fighter retires after big win, 2 undefeated streaks ended
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 150: Jacare vs. Hermansson - Predictions and Picks
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 147 London Results - Till vs. Masvidal: Biggest upset of the year in the main event
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 147: Till vs. Masvidal - Predictions and Picks
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 149 Exclusive: Roxanne Modafferi reveals preparation ahead of fight against Antonina Shevchenko
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 147 Preview: Till vs Masvidal & Other Cards
RELATED STORY
UFC 235 Results: Champion gets destroyed in title fight, referee makes a massive mistake 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us