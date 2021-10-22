Watch: Marvin Vettori loses a fun thumb wrestling match with orthopedic surgeon Steve Mora ahead of UFC Fight Night 196

Ahead of his fight against Paulo Costa this weekend, Marvin Vettori was seen participating in a thumb wrestling match.

The Italian lost the fun contest to orthopedic surgeon Steve Mora. Mora uploaded a clip of their thumb wrestling match to his Instagram account.

You can watch a clip of Marvin Vettori doing thumb wrestling below:

Marvin Vettori will fight Paulo Costa at 205 pounds

After a lot of uncertainty during fight week, the UFC has finally settled on a 205-pound bout between Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa for the UFC Vegas 41 main event.

The pair were originally scheduled to fight at middleweight. However, Costa revealed that he would not be able to make the 186-pound weight limit.

Later, in a joint interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, the two former title challengers agreed to do a catchweight bout at 195 pounds.

However, the fight has now been moved up to 205 pounds.

Vettori uploaded a video to his Instagram account, sharing his thoughts on the multiple changes in the lead-up to the fight.

"I came in, ready to make weight, ready to make 185 [pounds] as always. I came in and a little bit after, they told me Costa is overweight... I'm making sure I'm gonna give a fight to all the fans, Saturday night. And I won't let this guy get away with it. So, I accepted the fight and we're gonna f***ing do it. We're gonna slap this motherf***er, you know. We're gonna f***ing beat him. It's right for me to do it for all of us and for all the fighters who struggle to make weight. It was very disrespectful from his side to come in 30 pounds heavier and I'm ready, man, Let's go."

Marvin Vettori last competed at UFC 263 against Israel Adesanya. 'The Italian Dream' lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Before the loss, the 28-year-old was riding a five-fight win streak in the UFC that included victories over Kevin Holland and Jack Hermansson.

