UFC 264 crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event

UFC 264 will see Conor McGregor lock horns with Dustin Poirier for all the marbles on Saturday, July 10.

UFC 264 - Television and Live Streaming

The following are the television channels and digital platforms where you can watch UFC 264 legally in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

USA

The US audience can watch the entire UFC 264 fight card on ESPN+, subscriptions for which are available at $5.99 per month and $59.99 per year. UFC pay-per-views are currently priced by ESPN+ at $69.99, which is the amount you have to pay for UFC 264 as well.

Those who do not have an ESPN+ subscription can purchase the UFC bundle at $89.98, which covers the pay-per-view cost as well as one year's access to the platform.

If you are a keen consumer of non-sports related OTT content too, then you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle as well. The package costs $83.98 and gives you a full month's access to ESPN+, Disney Plus and the ad-inclusive version of Hulu along with UFC 264 viewing rights. You can continue the Disney Plus bundle at $13.99 per month, which is a quite lucrative deal given the vast library of content on the three platforms.

The preliminary card of the event will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish) as well, while the early prelims will be available for viewing on UFC Fight Pass.

UK

There are multiple platforms where the UK audience can watch UFC 264. However, the exclusive rights remain with BT Sport.

Those with an existing BT Sport subscription, available at £25 per month, can watch the prelims for free on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Box Office, as well as on the BT Sport website and app. The pay-per-view main card will be shown exclusively on BT Sport Box Office and is priced at £19.95.

The PPV is available for purchase on BT Sport's official website under the BT Sport Box Office section. BT TV and Sky TV owners can make the purchase on channel numbers 494 and 490 respectively, while EE, Three, and O2 mobile customers can add the payment to their mobile bill.

India

UFC 264 is not available on a pay-per-view basis in India, but only the main card will be available for viewing. The Indian audience will be able to watch the main card on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi).

The main card will be available for live streaming as well on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription, priced at Rs. 299 for 3 months, Rs. 699 for 6 months, and Rs. 999 for a year.

Find more information on how to watch UFC 264 from your country here.

For anyone trying to purchase UFC 264 tickets, there are still some ways left to get your hands on one or more.

