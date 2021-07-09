What is the start time for UFC 264 (July 10, 2021)?

Fans will be treated to a stacked fight card this Saturday, July 10. UFC 264 will go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Promising to be a pay-per-view blockbuster and absolute barnburner, UFC 264 will be headlined by the highly anticipated trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

UFC 264 - Timings

Following are the timings for UFC 264 for audiences in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

USA

In the USA, the early prelims of UFC 264 start at 6:15 pm ET/ 3:15 pm PT, followed by the preliminary card at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT on Saturday, July 10.

The five-fight main card action will begin at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT. The high-profile main event fight is not likely to begin before 11:30 pm ET/ 8:30 pm PT.

UK

In the United Kingdom, the early prelims of UFC 264 begin at 11:15 BST on Saturday, July 10, followed by the preliminary card at 1 am BST on Sunday, July 11.

The main card will kick-off at 3 am BST. The headliners can be expected to walk in not before 4:30 am BST.

India

Due to the significant time difference with the USA, it will be Sunday, July 11, before the Indian audience can watch UFC 264. The early prelims will begin at 3:45 am IST on Sunday, followed by the preliminary card at 5:30 AM IST.

The main card commences at 7:30 AM IST. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are likely to walk in not before 9 am IST.

UFC 264 - Full Card

Following are all the fighters competing in the early prelims, prelims, and main card of UFC 264.

Main Card

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier (Men's lightweight) - Main Event

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson (Men's welterweight) - Co-main Event

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy (Men's heavyweight)

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya (catchweight)

Sean O'Malley vs. Kris Moutinho (Men's bantamweight)

Prelims

Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin (Men's welterweight)

Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira (Men's welterweight)

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria (Men's featherweight)

Trevin Giles vs. Dricus du Plessis (Men's middleweight)

Early Prelims

Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye (Women's flyweight)

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares (Men's middleweight)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera (Men's flyweight)

Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski (Men's middleweight)

All but one of the fighters successfully made weight for UFC 264 at Friday's weigh-ins. Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and the backup fighter for the bout, Rafael dos Anjos, all weighed in at 156 pounds.

Irene Aldana missed the bantamweight limit by 3.5 pounds, coming in at 139.5 pounds and will be forfeiting 30 percent of her purse to Yana Kunitskaya, who came in at 134.5 pounds. The bout will proceed at catchweight.

Eager for anything and everything Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264? We got you covered at SK MMA!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh