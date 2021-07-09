UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, July 10, 2021?

The UFC is set to host what will undoubtedly be one of the most explosive events of the year this weekend.

UFC 264 will see a much-anticipated trilogy fight go down between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Despite his recent defeats, Conor McGregor is still the biggest draw in the sport of mixed martial arts. Add to that the raging rivalry of an almost personal nature that the Irishman has going on with Dustin Poirier, and we have on our hands possibly the biggest pay-per-view in the promotion's history, according to UFC president Dana White.

In a recent interview with TheMacLife, Dana White revealed that there were more pre-buys for UFC 264 than any other event ever, all the while reiterating the impact that Conor McGregor's global superstardom consistently has on UFC pay-per-view buys.

UFC 264 has a stacked fight card otherwise as well, with a welterweight bout between 'Wonderboy' Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns serving as the co-main event. Other bouts on the main card feature Tui Tuivasa against Greg Hardy in a heavyweight fight, Irene Aldana opposite Yana Kunitskaya in a women's bantamweight battle, and Sean O'Malley against newcomer Kris Moutinho in another bantamweight contest.

UFC 264 - Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor has been the more entertaining half of two of UFC's most iconic rivalries. After feuds with Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov, which by now are part of MMA legend, it did not seem at first that the Irishman's strife with Dustin Poirier could grab too many eyeballs.

But as it turns out, fans can always trust Conor McGregor to be ruthless and cut-throat with his competitiveness. The question remains, how effective will his aggression prove to be on Dustin Poirier, who now displays way more confidence and composure than he did during their first encounter?

'The Diamond' quite palpably let McGregor get inside his head when they first met at UFC 178 in July 2014, and as a result, 'Notorious' walked away with a knockout precisely in the manner he had predicted.

The rematch was much different. There were endless displays of mutual respect between the two parties, to the point where hardcore fans started questioning if they would ever see the 'old' Conor McGregor back. It turns out, they had nothing to worry about.

Conor McGregor has already shown up all guns blazing in all the media week interviews followed by the UFC 264 press conference. But this time, he seems to have found a match in Dustin Poirier.

Only one more night until fans find out who gets to be the last man standing.

