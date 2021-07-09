Conor McGregor refuses to leave Dustin Poirier's wife out of it in ugly Twitter exchange

The UFC 264 press conference was filled with exciting moments. From the return of trash-talking Conor McGregor to surprising comebacks from Dustin Poirier, fans were thoroughly entertained.

The face-off between the two men at the end of the press conference also saw the old Conor McGregor return as he tried to kick Dustin Poirier. Both fighters commented about each other off stage immediately after the staredown.

It appears the trash-talking has only just begun and has now spilled onto social media almost immediately after the press conference. Conor McGregor posted a photo of himself posing in the new Venum shorts he will wear for the UFC 264 fight.

Dustin Poirier replied, commenting on the Irishman's seemingly receding hairline and his poor attempts at trash talk during the press conference. 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor fired back at 'The Diamond' by claiming that the American's wife was looking to get with the Irishman.

Conor McGregor recently dragged Jolie Poirier into his feud with 'The Diamond' when he uploaded an image of what looked like a DM request from Mrs. Poirier.

Your wife wants to see the hair around my dick and balls bro. See what that’s like. It’s real the message request mate, no trash talk. Man to man, it’s fucked up! I seen your interview with Mike you think it was fake. It’s not.

Have a think on it in the sauna anyway. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 9, 2021

Needless to say, this is all part of the mental warfare Conor McGregor likes to engage in before his fights. This side of McGregor was seemingly lost after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. However, it appears 'The Notorious' persona has made a comeback.

It shouldn't be surprising, though, considering Conor McGregor had promised not to be the nice guy anymore following his loss at UFC 257. However, before UFC 229, Conor McGregor largely engaged in trash talk without involving his opponent's family in the equation.

While this is the fight game and trash talk sells fights, it's arguable that slandering a man's wife and family may be a step too far. The last time Conor McGregor engaged in trash talk on such a personal level was against Khabib Nurmagomedov, which didn't end well for the Irishman.

Granted, 'The Eagle' and 'The Diamond' are two very different fighters and men. Additionally, Conor McGregor thrives under pressure when the world seems to doubt him, and he has a point to prove. However, the choice to demean someone's family in the name of sport can be questioned.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have a lot at stake at UFC 264

The Irishman and the American are going into UFC 264 knowing that the trilogy fight is a title eliminator. The winner of Saturday's main event will fight UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the belt.

While Dustin Poirier is the number one-ranked lightweight, Conor McGregor is the biggest name in the sport and is as dangerous as they come. Both men will leave it all on the line this Saturday.

Conor McGregor thrives under the bright lights and amongst the audience. He will return to Las Vegas with a large chunk of the crowd in his favor, which may do him well. However, Dustin Poirier has proved time and again that he is tough as nails. The fight is shaping up to be extremely exciting.

