UFC Fight Night - Brunson vs Holland Crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives: How can you legally watch the event?

UFC is hosting yet another exciting card at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, United States. Headlined by a middleweight bout between Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland, UFC Vegas 22 will take place this Saturday, March 20 2021. A lightweight clash between Gregor Gillespie and Brad Riddell will serve as the co-feature of the event.

After losing to future middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Derek Brunson went on to build a three-fight winning streak in the UFC. Going through Elias Theodorou, Ian Heinisch, and Edmen Shahbazyan, Derek Brunson finds himself placed at no. 7 in the UFC middleweight rankings and is possibly a few fights away from a title shot.

Kevin Holland, on the other hand, is currently placed at no. 10 and has already engaged in trash-talk with Israel Adesanya a couple of times. He event claimed that Israel Adesanya is not the champion anymore in his eyes, as he lost his last fight against Jan Blachowicz, even though it was at 205 pounds. Kevin Holland will be coming into the fight against Derek Brunson riding a five-fight win streak. His last win came against 'Jacare' Souza last December at UFC 256.

UFC Fight Night - Brunson vs. Holland Streaming Alternatives

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Holland, as well as all other Fight Night events, can be exclusively streamed on ESPN+ in the United States. The prelims will kick off at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT and will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The main card will start at 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT on the same platforms. An ESPN subscription is available at $59.99 per month and $5.99 per month.

In the UK, the action will be covered by BT Sport 1 and can be live streamed on the BT Sport website and app. Those who do not have a membership can subscribe to a three-month trial of the BT Sport package by texting SPORT to 150 from EE mobiles. The subscription is able to be canceled at any time during the trial. The undercard will start in the UK at 11 PM GMT and the main card will commence at 2 AM GMT on Sunday, March 21.

In India, the main card will be broadcasted live on Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). It can be streamed on the Sony LIV app as well. Indian audiences will need to tune in at 4:30 AM IST for the prelims and 7:30 AM IST the next morning for the main card.

The card can also be streamed on UFC Fight Pass with a subscription from locations where the platform is available.