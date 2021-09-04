UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till: What channel is the UFC fight on tonight (September 4, 2021)?

The UFC is set to return to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend for UFC Vegas 36.

The card, which goes down on Saturday, September 4, will be headlined by a middleweight contender fight between Derek Brunson and Darren Till.

A heavyweight contest between Tom Aspinall and Serghei Spivac will act as the co-headliner for the event. The event will also feature the UFC debut of exciting new lightweight prospect Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett.

UFC Vegas 36 includes a number of British fighters. That's largely because there was initially talk of the event taking place in London, England. However, negotiations with the authorities fizzled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the card was moved back to the UFC's hometurf.

Find out about the start time and full card for UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till here, and some of the fights to look forward to here.

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till - Television channels

Below are the television channels and other streaming details for watching UFC Vegas 36 in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

USA

US audiences can watch the entire UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till card on ESPN Plus. Subscriptions for ESPN Plus are available at $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually.

United Kingdom

The UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till prelims and main card will be broadcast live in the UK on BT Sport 2 and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes for BT Sport access are available at £25, which is contract-free and cancellable anytime. BT Broadband owners can get the same at a discounted rate of £15.

India

In India, UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) television channels, which are accessible via local cable/DTH connection.

You can catch UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription, which is available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 for a year.

You can also stream the card in certain locations on the UFC Fight Pass if you do not have direct access to live streaming for UFC events. UFC Fight Pass subscriptions are available at $9.99 a month and $95.99 per year.

