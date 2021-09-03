3 fights to look forward to and 2 that will likely disappoint at UFC Fight Night: Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas will host one of the most exciting non-pay-per-view events of the month this weekend, UFC Fight Night: Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till (UFC Fight Night 191).

London, England, was the initial target location for UFC Fight Night 191. However, with COVID-19 restrictions still in place, the UFC decided to hold the event at its Nevada facility. Nevertheless, the card will still serve as a special showcase for European talent.

The main event will be headlined by arguably the UK's biggest active MMA star, Darren Till. The Liverpool native will take on fellow middleweight contender Derek Brunson in a crucial matchup to determine the future of the division's title picture.

Although the card doesn't boast too many high-profile fighters, this event should be one that's worth tuning in for. However, it's also safe to assume that not every fight on the card will live up to the expectations. With that in mind, here are three fights to look forward to and two that will likely disappoint at UFC Fight Night: Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till.

Fight to look forward to at UFC Fight Night 191: Jack Shore vs. Liudvik Sholinian

Undefeated Welsh prospect Jack Shore will return for his fourth UFC appearance and his second in 2021. He'll take on The Ultimate Fighter season 29 alum Liudvik Sholinian.

After bagging back-to-back submission wins in his first two UFC fights, Shore finally went the distance, landing on the happy side of a split decision against Hunter Azure in April. Still, 'Tank' has shown that his preference is to finish his foes off via TKO or submission.

On the opposite side of the cage is newcomer Sholinian, who is fresh off an appearance at TUF 29. The Armenian-born fighter, who resides in Ukraine, reached the semi-finals of the show after defeating the season's first overall pick, Mitch Raposo. He is a member of the renowned Xtreme Couture gym and has wrestled for the Ukrainian national team.

Shore and Sholinian may not be big names just yet, but both are promising prospects to keep an eye out for. That said, this preliminary card bout is definitely one to look forward to.

