UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event?

There are multiple crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives that you can use to watch UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till live legally.

Top middleweight contenders Derek Brunson and Darren Till will face each other in the main event of the card at UFC Vegas 36.

The two have been engaging in friendly banter on social media over the last few weeks. Derek Brunson, who is usually quiet and reserved, stepped up and matched Darren Till's energy in what fans are now calling a meme war.

In the co-main event of the night, heavyweights Tom Aspinall and Serghei Spivac will lock horns for a three-rounder.

Talented heavyweights square off 👊



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tom Aspinall vs 🇲🇩Serghei Spivac happens TOMORROW!



[ #UFCVegas36 | 𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙 4𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | Live on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/KSTZ0VVJwh — UFC (@ufc) September 3, 2021

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till - Television and Live Streaming Details

In this section, you will find all the television and live streaming platforms that you can legally use to watch UFC Vegas 36 on Saturday.

If you have no direct access to any television channel or live streaming platform for live UFC telecast, you can purchase a UFC Fight Pass membership at $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year. On this platform, you will be able to watch a few preliminary card fights live, depending on your location.

Find out the timings and full card for UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till here and some of the top names to look out for here.

USA

In the USA, the entire UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till card will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus. An ESPN Plus subscription costs $6.99 per month and $69.99 per year.

If you do not have an ESPN Plus subscription, you can also purchase the Disney Plus Bundle package that costs $13.99 per month. The package gives you one month's access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and the ad-included version of Hulu.

UK

The UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till prelims and main card will be telecast live on BT Sport 2 in the United Kingdom. The event will be simulcast on BT Sport's app and website. Contract-free monthly passes to the platform are available at £25 and are cancellable at any time.

India

Indian audiences can watch the UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till main card live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

Khabib Nurmagomedov fan? This is the location you're looking for!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh