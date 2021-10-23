UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori - What channel is the UFC fight tonight (October 23, 2021)?

The UFC is set to return this weekend for UFC Fight Night 196 with an exciting main event fight between Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori. The bout was initially set to go down at middleweight, but changes requested by Paulo Costa's camp during fight week pushed it to light heavyweight.

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori will take place on Saturday, October 23, at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both headliners successfully made weight at Friday's official weigh-ins.

The co-main event will star Grant Dawson opposite Ricky Glenn in a lightweight clash.

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori - Television channels

Here is the UFC Vegas 41 live television information for the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori prelims and main card will be available for streaming live on ESPN Plus in the U.S. Subscriptions are available at $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually.

The Disney Plus Bundle is a more convenient option that comes at $13.99 per month with access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and the ad-inclusive version of Hulu.

United Kingdom

The UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2, as well as on the BT Sport app and website in the United Kingdom.

Contract-free and cancellable-anytime BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25. You do not have to be an owner of BT Broadband to be able to purchase the pass.

The 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month can be added to existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages if anyone is interested in long-term options. Sky TV subscribers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract as well.

India

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori will be broadcast on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). It will be simulcast live on the Sony LIV app and website, which is accessible with a premium subscription available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

