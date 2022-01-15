UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives - How you can legally watch the event

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze is set to be the first UFC event of 2022 and it promises to be an exciting one. The event will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 15, 2022. There are multiple crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives to watch the event.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze - Television and Live Streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about the television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch the UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze event in the United States, United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The entire event will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus. The pay-per-view is priced at $69.99 for existing ESPN Plus subscribers. Plans are available at $6.99 per month and $69.99 per year.

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform along with access to UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze at $89.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative that costs $83.98 in total. including the pay-per-view and $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN News, written as ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze early prelims will be available for streaming on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year. This will give you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which are cancellable at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract too.

India

In India, the main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs 299 per month, Rs 699 for six months and Rs 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze to headline January 15 UFC Fight Night event

The card will be headlined by a featherweight showdown between kickboxing phenom Giga Chikadze and clinical boxer Calvin Kattar.

In the co-main event, Jake Collier will go toe-to-toe with Chase Sherman in a heavyweight showdown. In another exciting matchup, Katlyn Chookagian will take on Jennifer Maia in a rematch from UFC 244 as they attempt to get back in the flyweight title picture.

Also Read Article Continues below

Watch: How the buzz of a fight between Fury and Ngannou was kicked off by our social media post!

Edited by John Cunningham