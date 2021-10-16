UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont - What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (October 16, 2021)?

The UFC octagon will host yet another headlining women's bout this weekend. Aspen Ladd will take on Norma Dumont in a featherweight clash at UFC Fight Night 195, also called UFC Vegas 40.

After missing weight for her previously scheduled return at UFC Vegas 38, Aspen Ladd will be going up a weight class and making her 145-pound debut on Saturday.

With the women's featherweight division being quite shallow, a win on Saturday could land the victor closer to a title shot against champion Amanda Nunes.

Heavyweights Andrei Arlovski and Carlos Felipe will lock horns in the co-main event of the night.

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont - Timings

Following are the UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont timings for the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The UFC Vegas 40 prelims will begin at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT, followed by the main card at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT on Saturday, October 9.

United Kingdom

The UFC Vegas 40 prelims will begin at 9 PM BST on Saturday, October 9, followed by the main card at 12 AM BST.

India

Due to the significant time difference between India and the United States, it will be Sunday, October 17, before the Indian audience can start watching the event. The prelims will start at 1:30 AM IST early on Sunday morning, followed by the main card at 4:30 AM IST.

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont - Full Card

Here are all the fighters competing on the UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont card.

Main Card

Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont (women's featherweight) - Main event

Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe (heavyweight) - Co-main event

Jim Miller vs. Erick Gonzalez (lightweight)

Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (women's flyweight)

Nate Landwehr vs. Ludovit Klein (featherweight)

Preliminary Card

Andrew Sanchez vs. Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Danny Roberts vs. Ramazan Emeev (welterweight)

Lupita Godinez vs. Luana Carolina (women's flyweight)

Danaa Batgerel vs. Brandon Davis (bantamweight)

Istela Nunes vs. Ariane Carnelossi (women's strawweight)

Watch Dana White's exclusive preview of UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont below:

